Paper and Paperboard Market worth $183.2 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.7% - IndustryARC

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions is anticipated to boost the demand for the Paper and Paperboard Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Paper and Paperboard Market size is forecast to reach US$183.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Paper and paperboard refer to sheet materials that comprise an intertwined network of cellulose fiber. Since paper and paperboards can be easily recycled, paper and paperboard rigid packaging technologies have broad applications across many industrial verticals from healthcare to the food and beverage industry and personal care to home care and others. Furthermore, the increasing demand for paper and paperboard owing to its attractive, environmentally friendly, and low handling cost to produce labels, packets, cartons, and cardboard boxes for packaging is anticipated to create new opportunities for the growth of the global paper and paperboard industry in the forecast era. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Paper and Paperboard Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe region dominates the paper and paperboard market, owing to the rising demand for organic food in the region. For instance, according to the Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI), in the year 2020, the organic food sales were €15 billion (US$17.13 billion), which was the highest ever sales for Germany.

2. Consumers are becoming more aware of the negative effects of non-biodegradable items and growing environmentally conscious, they are increasingly opting for environmentally sustainable solutions, which is driving the paper and paperboard market growth.

3. The growing environmental problems of landfill and packaging content deterioration are leading to a shift from plastic packaging to more paper & paperboard packaging. Thus, leading to drive the paper & paperboard market growth.

4. Increasing demand for flexible paper packaging owing to its properties such as lightweight, cost-effectiveness, and durability, is anticipated to boost the demand for the paper and paperboard market in the projected period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The paper bags and sacks segment held the largest share in the paper and paperboard market in 2021, owing to its substantial increase in innovation due to technological development. Paper bags and sacks are used mostly for packaging various food products such as confectionery, sweets, coffee, sugar, and many more.

2. Europe held the largest share with 37% in the paper and paperboard market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. The demand for paperboard from the packaging and manufacturing industries is expected to fuel the market for paper and paperboard over the forecast period in Europe.

3. White line chipboard (WLC) held the largest share in the paper and paperboard market in 2021. For cost-effective folding paper boxes and litho-laminated containers, white line chipboard products are commonly accepted. It can be made in all the possible shapes and sizes that fuel packaging demand globally.

4. Mechanical pulping held the largest share in the paper and paperboard market in 2021. Mechanical pulping is a method in which wood is manually separated or defiled into a pulp for the paper industry. Mechanical pulping accounts for around 25% of the production of wood pulp in the world today.

5. The food & beverage sector held the largest share in the paper and paperboard market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is because of its greater use, along with the transport of bulk food & beverage goods, in the foodservice and retail industry. The increasing production of the food and beverage industry is accelerating the paper and paperboard market growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Paper and Paperboard Industry are -

1. Amcor Ltd.

2. Cascades Inc.

3. ITC Ltd.

4. DS Smith Plc.

5. Packaging Corporation of America



