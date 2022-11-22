Natural Fibers Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Natural fibers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the natural fibers market is expected to grow from $63.62 billion in 2021 to $66.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The natural fibers market size is expected to grow to $77.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

The rising focus on the fuel efficiency of vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the natural fibers market going forward.

Natural Fibers Market Trends

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the natural fibers global market. Major companies operating in the natural fibers global market are developing new products with advanced technological processes to sustain their position in the natural fibers market.

Natural Fibers Market Overview

The natural fibers market consists of sales of natural fibers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in various industries for their better renewable, cost-effective, abundant, formability, and eco-friendly features. Natural fibers refer to long, thin, and flexible thread-like structures with various advantages, including high specific stiffness and strength, a good fiber aspect ratio, biodegradability, and easy accessibility from natural sources.

By Type: Cellulose based natural fiber, Protein based natural fiber

By Distribution Channel: Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Textile, Medical, Other End Use

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, BComp Ltd, UPM, The Natural Fibre Company, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG, LENZING AG, OECO Textiles, TECNARO GMBH, Procotex, Grasim Industries Limited, Ananas Anam, Circular Systems SPC, Chandra Prakash and Company, and Kelheim Fibres GmbH.

Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth natural fibers market research. The market report analyzes natural fibers global market overview, natural fibers market size, natural fibers market segments, natural fibers global market growth drivers, natural fibers global market growth across geographies, natural fibers market trends and natural fibers global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

