Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Projected Growth Until 2026

The Business Research Company's "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the hydrographic survey equipment market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The hydrographic survey equipment market size is expected to grow to $3.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

An increase in maritime trade is expected to propel the growth of the hydrographic survey equipment market going forward.

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hydrographic survey equipment market. Major companies operating in the hydrographic survey equipment market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Overview

The hydrographic survey equipment market consists of sales of hydrographic survey equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for surveying physical features underwater. Hydrographic survey equipment refers to survey equipment made with software and hardware solutions that obtain data necessary for preparing charts related to water depth, topography, tide measurements, and other physical features underwater. Such charts are produced to provide surface navigational information.

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Sensing Systems, Positioning Systems, Optical System, Profilers, Software, Other Types

· By Platform: Surface Vessels, USV and UUV, Aircraft

· By Depth: Shallow Water, Deep Water

· By Application: Port and Harbor Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable or Pipeline Route Survey, Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey, Other

Applications

· By End User: Commercial, Research, Defense

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as KONSBERG Gruppen, Sonardyne International, Innomar Technologie GmbH, EdgeTech, Tritech International Limited, Ixblue SAS, Syqwest Incorporated, Valeport Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Xylem Inc, Topcon Corporation, Thales Group, Seafloor Systems Inc, Atlas Electronik GmbH and Nikon-Trimble Co Ltd.

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth hydrographic survey equipment market research. The market report analyzes hydrographic survey equipment global market overview, hydrographic survey equipment global market size, hydrographic survey equipment market segments, hydrographic survey equipment global market growth drivers, hydrographic survey equipment global market growth across geographies, hydrographic survey equipment global market trends and hydrographic survey equipment global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hydrographic survey equipment global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

