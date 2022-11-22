The Trials and Challenges of a High School Track Team in RELAY

Youth track team faces challenges

A year in the lives of a senior lead varsity track relay team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The four young men who make up the Appleton High School varsity relay track team, Felton, Malik, Troy and Harris embark on a quest to win the state title in their senior year, having been denied that opportunity the previous year. Along the way, they face tragedy, opposition from a rival squad, complications in their personal lives with the challenge of returning to the state finals.

RELAY is the latest novel from author Charles L. Chatmon focusing on the senior track team as they go through a multitude of difficulties in their track competitions and personal lives in the book. This is Chatmon’s first novel, which promotes the messages of friendship, perseverance, and faith with the members of the track relay team.

Set in the confines of the San Fernando Valley, RELAY focuses on the individual members of the relay squad; Felton, a nephew to the team’s coach and all-around good student; Malik, a socially conscious youngster who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, Troy and Harris are two streetwise young men who hang around with one of the neighborhood gangs but are just as dedicated to the team’s goals of winning state. Chatmon believes the themes in the novel will convince readers of the quartet’s close friendships. When tragedy strikes, they must find a way to overcome their loss to proceed with their dream. Enter Hector, an eleventh grader from a different team who must somehow fit in to be accepted as a member to the varsity squad.

RELAY is a novel you will be sure to read over and over again. You will cheer for the Appleton relay team, you will mourn the sudden tragedy which threatens to tear the team apart, and marvel at the challenges they face on the track as well as off.

RELAY by Charles L. Chatmon. Published by Adrolite Press