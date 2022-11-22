Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Conferences and Updated Presentation

Investor Conferences in London and Updated Corporate Presentation

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. BHLBHLIBHLIF ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce an updated corporate presentation that is now live on the Company's website and that Charles FitzRoy, CEO, will be attending the 121 Mining Investment and Mines & Money conferences in London this week and Mines & Money the following week. Charles will also be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment conference and at Mines & Money. If you are attending Mines & Money please visit the Company at booth A23.

The updated presentation that is being used this week, which adds colour to the work that is being undertaken by our operational team in the US, has been added to the Company's website at https://www.braddaheadltd.com/investors#Presentations .

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17.6Mt at an average grade of 912ppm Li and 3.4%K for a total of 86kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 57.6Mt at an average grade of 717ppm Li and 3.3%K for a total of 220kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 and 1,300Mt of material grading between 600 and 850ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 and 6Mt LCE.

The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, the TSX-Venture Exchange with the ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

