Sense and R-Biopharm Nederland B.V. Agree to Distribute Rapid, Instrument-Free Molecular COVID-19 Test in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg

Instrument-Free Veros™ COVID-19 Produces Highly Accurate Molecular Results in about 15 minutes

Global molecular diagnostics innovator Sense Biodetection (Sense) today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with R-Biopharm Nederland B.V. for the non-exclusive distribution in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg of Sense's Veros instrument-free, point-of-care molecular testing platform. Veros is the first and only self-contained, single-use COVID-19 diagnostic that produces highly accurate molecular results in approximately 15 minutes, unconstrained by a reader or need for external power.

R-Biopharm Nederland B.V. is a leading specialty medical distributor with proven success in creating value by connecting innovative manufacturers with customers in the Benelux Union. The agreement with R-Biopharm Nederland B.V. is the latest partnership for Sense as it continues to expand commercialization of Veros COVID-19.

Sense Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Roberts said, "R-Biopharm is an exceptionally strong distribution partner who will provide great representation for Sense's best-in-class technologies in the Benelux region. As winter approaches in the northern hemisphere, there is already evidence of increasing COVID-19 cases and new emergent variants. It is essential for health care providers to have access to the most cutting-edge technologies so that they are able to care for their patients with complete knowledge of their COVID status. We believe Veros COVID-19's instrument-free design, and its rapid, molecular assay, which delivers a result in about 15 minutes, meets the criteria."

"R-Biopharm Nederland B.V. regards Veros COVID-19 as a valuable, complementary addition to our current product line," commented Michael Fijnenberg, Sales Director. He continued, "By adding Veros, we expand our value for our customer base who now will be able to take advantage of a rapid, reliable and accurate molecular test that can enable improved access and faster diagnosis, helping them to provide exceptional care for their patients right at the point of use."

Using a proprietary rapid molecular amplification technology, Veros aims to provide point-of-care testing for many more people and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 with faster, accurate, more accessible diagnoses.

Veros COVID-19's clinical performance was established in a comprehensive, multicenter, prospective clinical trial, enrolling nearly 300 consecutive, evaluable subjects during both the Delta and Omicron variant surges of the pandemic. All study sites represented near-patient testing / point-of-care environments, with all test operators reporting no prior formal laboratory training or experience. 100% of operators agreed the Veros COVID-19 was easy-to-use, read, and understand the results, with minimal hands-on time required from start to finish.

As the virus continues to evolve, Veros COVID-19 has maintained the ability to detect all Variants of Interest and Concern identified to date by WHO and the US CDC, including all Omicron sub-variants.

About Sense Biodetection

Sense Biodetection is a global molecular diagnostics company focused on empowering patients and transforming healthcare access and affordability by bringing lab-quality results through easy-to-use, rapid, disposable molecular tests without the constraints of an instrument. The company's Veros product platform will enable widespread testing to enhance patient access, improve patient health and lower systemic healthcare costs. Backed by respected investors, such as Koch Disruptive Technologies, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Earlybird Health and Mercia Asset Management, Sense has launched its first product, Veros COVID-19, in select European & South American markets, and is growing rapidly while building a portfolio of tests for other diseases.

About R-Biopharm Nederland B.V.

R-Biopharm Nederland B.V. is a daughter company of R-Biopharm AG. R-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany's leading biotechnology companies. It considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. The company´s aspiration is to provide the highest possible precision, safety, clarity and certainty with excellent products and solutions – in prevention, therapy, and healing. Research and development at R-Biopharm has developed agile processes in order to take on new challenges to accompany a steadily growing world population into a new health era with sustainable solutions.

