Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,615 in the last 365 days.

Juniper Research: Embedded Finance Market to Exceed $183 Billion Globally by 2027, as Businesses Seek to Diversify Through the Economic Downturn

A new study from Juniper Research has found revenue from embedded financial services will exceed $183 billion globally in 2027; increasing from just under $65 billion in 2022. Growing by 182% over the period, the report found this expansion will be largely driven by non-financial businesses incorporating embedded finance options into their product offer. These options will usually be introduced within the checkout process of an eCommerce transaction or incorporated seamlessly within a mobile app; resulting in enhanced financial options for the consumer and potential new revenue streams for vendors.

The report emphasised that it will be crucial for businesses to identify which financial services work best within their customer environment, whether B2B or consumer. Choosing products that align with target demographics and offer genuine consumer benefits will be most successful.

Embedded Finance occurs when financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, are integrated into non-financial user experiences.

B2B Embedded Finance – The Next Big Opportunity

The research identified financial services currently less well saturated within B2B markets; resulting in a significant untapped opportunity for B2B businesses to augment their revenue streams by incorporating embedded finance solutions.

Research author Dominique Tetnowski explained further: "Bringing innovations seen within the consumer environment, such as Banking-as-a-Service, to a B2B environment is a powerful, underserved opportunity. Businesses wishing to offer embedded finance must choose the right offerings, that solve genuine challenges targeted specifically at their customers, or they will lose out to better-targeted competitors."

Embedded Investments – The Fastest-growing Segment

Additionally, the research found embedded investments, where stock trading and investment products are integrated within other apps, will be the fastest-growing segment. It will increase by 421% over the next 5 years; accounting for almost $11 billion revenue globally by 2027. It recommends brands serving high-net-worth individuals pursue embedded investment strategies, in order to broaden their appeal to premium users.

View the Embedded Finance market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/embedded-finance-research-report

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/revolutionising-fintech-with-embedded-finance

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005759/en/

You just read:

Juniper Research: Embedded Finance Market to Exceed $183 Billion Globally by 2027, as Businesses Seek to Diversify Through the Economic Downturn

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.