Automotive Switch Market Report 2022 | Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Size and Global Research by 2027

Global Automotive Switch Market Report 2022-2027

The global automotive switch market size reached US$ 26.05 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 36.56 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-27.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Automotive Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How much is the automotive switch market worth?

The global automotive switch market reached a value of US$ 26.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% during 2022-2027.

What is automotive switch?

An automotive switch represents one of the essential components that regulate electrical systems installed in automobiles. It offers reliable circuit control for vehicle ignition and is considered ideal for on and off-highway, marine, and testing equipment. Some of the common types of automotive switches available in the market include ignition, window, overhead console, steering wheel, door, hazard, etc. As such, they are extensively used for providing safety and preventing battery drain when a means of transport is idle for a period.

Impact of COVID-19:

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Automotive Switch Market?

The escalating demand for heavy-duty and light passenger vehicles is primarily driving the automotive switch market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of various automotive electronics, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and infotainment systems, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating need for comfort and safety in automobiles and numerous advancements in the manufacturing of agriculture tractors are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the expanding automotive industry and the growing utilization of combination or multi-function switches that can perform several functions, including lighting, wiper systems, cruise control, etc., are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of luxury vehicle models and the increasing investments in R&D activities aimed at developing enhanced product variants for better control and stability features are anticipated to fuel the automotive switch market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Ignition Switches

• HVAC Switches

• Steering Wheel Switches

• Window Switches

• Overhead Console Switches

• Seat Control Switches

• Door Switches

• Hazard Switches

• Multi-Purpose Switches

• Others

Breakup by Design:

• Rocker Switches

• Rotary Switches

• Toggle Switches

• Push Switches

• Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Aftermarket

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

• C&K

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia SE)

• INENSY

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• Marquardt Group

• Omron Corporation

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Preh GmbH

• TokaiRika Co. Ltd

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).

