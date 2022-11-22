Transforming coal country in Shamokin, Pennsylvania

Shamokin, Pennsylvania, is a blighted coal town on its way to becoming an outdoor recreation destination. On this episode of “Reimagine Rural” podcast, Tony Pipa returns to his hometown to learn how an abandoned mine remediation project is helping spur community renewal. He speaks with local leaders and residents who are bringing their vision to life with the support of key public resources.

Participants in this episode:

Jim Backes, chair, Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority (AOAA)

John Brown, former Shamokin mayor (2019–22)

Betsy Kramer, revitalization coordinator, SEDA-COG

Dave Porzi, director of operations, AOAA

Andy Twiggar, Shamokin investor

Rick Ulrich, Shamokin mayor (2022–present)

Kathy Vetovich, Shamokin business owner

Kim Wheeler, executive director, SEDA-COG