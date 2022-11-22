Digital Lending Platform Market Size Worth US$ 20.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 15.15%

Digital Lending Platform Market share

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Lending Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global digital lending platform market size reached a value of US$ 8.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.15% during 2022-2027.

A digital lending platform (DLP) is a mortgage point-of-sale (POS) tool that enables access to financial services and products. It is also used for giving and recovering loans using mobile applications or web platforms. It allows a separate legal entity or individual to offer short or long-term loans that are disbursed and managed through digital channels. It is mainly utilized by lending service providers (LSPs), who collaborate with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to distribute credit to customers. It provides various advantages, such as quick decision-making, an easier application process, increased efficiency and better loan disbursement. Some of the commonly offered services by DLP include loan servicing, decision automation, credit bureau reporting and portfolio and risk and compliance management.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Trends:

The growing popularity of online banking services majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to rapid digitization led by the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and smartphones. Along with this, the widespread adoption of digital lending platforms in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry for improved customer experience and cost savings is also significantly supporting the market. Since it provides several benefits, including easy accessibility and e-signing, that enhance the decision-making process, this is further impacting the demand for digital lending platforms. Moreover, the widespread integration of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain with digital lending solutions are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the increasing instances of cyber threats and money laundering.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Black Knight Inc

• Finastra Limited

• FIS

• Fiserv Inc

• Intellect Design Arena Ltd

• Intercontinental Exchange Inc

• Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

• Pegasystems Inc

• Roostify Inc

• Tavant Technologies

• Wipro Limited

Breakup by Type:

• Loan Origination

• Decision Automation

• Collections and Recovery

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• Credit Unions

• Savings and Loan Associations

• Peer-to-Peer Lending

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

