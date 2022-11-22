Proactive Lending Group Outlays The Benefits Of SBA Hotel Loans
The leading financial aid provider reaches out to potential hotel loan seekers in Dallas with beneficial information regarding SBA hotel loansDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Lending Group, a Dallas-based financial aid firm, has recently released information about hotel loans. The company helps its clients secure SBA loans by connecting them to private money lenders. The firm assists people who need cash fast but do not have access to traditional sources of financing, like banks or credit unions. Their goal is to help their clients secure SBA loans so they can pay off their debts and avoid foreclosure or repossession.
With the increased demand for travel and vacationing in recent years, many entrepreneurs have been motivated to invest in the hotel industry. However, there needs to be adequate cash to start a hotel from scratch or buy one already in operation. This leaves many people with few options for funding their dream business ventures. In this scenario, finding alternative sources of income can seem like an impossible task.
Unfortunately, most need more cash to start a hotel from scratch or buy one already in operation. That's because they need more funds to purchase property and build the infrastructure needed for a new project. Some investors might also prefer taking out loans rather than investing directly in a project because it's safer and more accessible for them (and their bank) since they don't need to worry about any financial risk involved with owning the underlying asset, such as real estate or business equipment.
However, they would require another private entrepreneur to find alternative sources of income before they can qualify for such credit facilities. The SBA loans are offered in the form of a business loan, and the lender needs to pay back this amount with interest within three years from the date of disbursement, or else it will become an encumbrance on your property. The bank can take over your property through foreclosure if you fail to meet these conditions.
SBA loans are available to small business owners who want to start a new business or expand an existing one. They can also be used to purchase real estate, finance equipment, machinery, and more. Small businesses are the backbone of America's economy and provide jobs for millions of Americans across the country. The SBA makes it easier for these businesses to get started by providing loans at competitive rates with flexible terms that fit their needs so they can grow their business sustainably without taking out additional debt on credit cards or personal lines of credit (PLC).
"SBA loans are a simple way to get your hotel business off the ground," said Bruce Myles, CEO of Proactive Lending Group. "They're designed specifically for small businesses and entrepreneurs who want capital but don't have access to traditional sources. The key benefits include affordable rates; flexible terms tailored specifically for each borrower; quick approval times; secure funding options (no collateral required); fast closing dates."
About Proactive Lending Group -
Proactive Lending Group, a Dallas based financial aid firm, helps its clients secure loans by connecting them to private money lenders. The company was founded by Bruce Myles in 2003 and has grown to become one of the leading sources of small business financing in Texas.
