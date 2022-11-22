Rising at 15.3% CAGR, Sensor Patch Market Share to Reach $2.6 Billion, Globally by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Utilization of advanced health information systems are set to propel the growth of the Sensor Patch Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sensor Patch Market is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 15.3% from 2022 to 2027. Sensor Patches are utilized to discover vital signs from patients through wearable sensors. Sensor Patches are physically fastened to individuals enduring investigation or care and can record a count of key vitals and variables. The surging technological progress in low-power electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), power harvesting, and smart materials together with the establishment of low-key sensing solutions and pressure sensors integrated with embedded systems is set to drive the Sensor Patch Market. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sensor Patch Market highlights the following areas –

• Geographically, North America Sensor Patch Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of a massive count of makers of Sensor Patch like sensors for blood glucose monitoring in countries like U.S. and Canada in the North American region.

• Sensor Patch Market growth is being driven by the soaring technological progress and the accessibility of wearable sensors for everyday application including blood glucose monitoring for supervising patients with obesity, cardiovascular problems, and diabetes. However, binding regulatory processes are one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Sensor Patch Market.

• Sensor Patch Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sensor Patch Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Sensor Patch Market Segment Analysis – By Sensor Type:

The Sensor Patch Market based on sensor type can be further segmented into Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Flow Sensor, Biosensor, and Others. The Temperature Sensor Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of temperature sensors in medical applications worldwide.

Sensor Patch Market Segment Analysis - By Application:

The Sensor Patch Market based on the application can be further segmented into Surgical, Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Monitoring, and Others. The Monitoring Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring establishment of distinct kinds of monitoring devices employing different kinds of sensors like pressure sensors for providing different kinds of treatments.

Sensor Patch Market Segment Analysis - By Geography:

The Sensor Patch Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Sensor Patch Market) held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large CCTV Industry are -

1. GE Healthcare Inc.

2. STMicroelectronics

3. Honeywell Inc.

4. Omron Corporation

5. Siemens Corporation

