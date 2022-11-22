Submit Release
New era in China: Music brings people together

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Petar Kutin is a Bulgarian music teacher currently working in an international school in Qingdao. He has lived in Qingdao for 12 years. For him, music is a way to relax after a busy day. He also considers it as the common language for musicians all over the world, and believes it has created many opportunities for his career development.

"Music is a language and it brings people together," Kutin said, "it gives you the opportunity to get new ideas and have a better life."

Kutin enjoys his life with music, so does his wife Wang Yuan, a violin teacher at the Ocean University. The couple often play Chinese music together and fuse it with Western music, which brings the pieces brand new artistic conception.

Being the permanent conductor of the Qingdao Lexian Youth Orchestra, Kutin often tells his students that, they can be their true selves on the stage.Under his guidance, the students are able to showcase their talent and practice what they have learned in class.

