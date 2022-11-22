Royalty-Free Epic Film and Video Game Music by Autodidactic Studios

Autodidactic Studios announces a new catalogue of original royalty-free music for film, games, and trailers with genres ranging from epic orchestral music to techno-orchestral hybrid and even fast, intense Japanese koto music.

Autodidactic Studios has released a new catalogue of royalty-free music composed by its members for film, games, and trailers. The page is a one-stop directory for anyone seeking original soundtrack music with genres ranging from epic orchestral music to techno-orchestral hybrid and even fast, intense Japanese koto music.

All music is free to use for non-commercial work and available on fixed-fee licenses for commercial or professional users. Unlike competitors, there is no subscription fee and no trial period. The site comes from an early 2000s internet ethos of open sharing and collaborating for online content creation and was created to provide contrast to recent trends of more corporate and productized music for creators.

You can check out the site now and listen for free at:

https://www.autodidactic.ai/music/

Autodidactic Studios (autodidactic.ai) is an umbrella group consisting of Autodidactic Studios LLC and subsidiaries/affiliates sharing the Autodidactic name. It was founded to pursue a range of activities from general AI and VR to film, music, and games, with the premise of revenue being automated by AI to allow humans to create for creation's sake. Its members consist of self-taught artists like Waterflame and Denny Schneidemesser, and it is continuously seeking new collaborators with similar talent and ambition.

