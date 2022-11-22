The World Film Institute Announces Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival

From Hollywood to Aollywood, Dialogue Across the Pacific

November 21, 2022

The World Film Industry Conference (WFIC) announced today, in part with the WFIC series, the first Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival to take place in Los Angeles, CA on December 11-12, 2022.

The Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival aims to recognize filmmakers around the world who have actively explored and innovated in the development of film art. The festival focuses on outstanding film innovators from different countries and encourages them to make original and unique films. This has led to the development trend of Asian and African film art, with the main purpose of, "improving the international competitiveness of Asian and African film art."

Each year, this Film Festival has taken place in December and has been organized by the Asian Aollywood Producers Association. Regular activities, such as opening and closing ceremonies, trading, screening, seminar, premiere, network, and event celebrations are all in accordance with international practice. At the same time, the Film Festival will create an innovative model according to the audience's consumption characteristics to build an international film exchange, cooperation, and trading platform.

The Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival will establish the Golden Jasmine awards. The awards are divided into Chinese language unit, especially for Chinese films including Best Documentary, Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Script, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Photography, and Best Music, among others.

The WFIC aims to create a globally significant event in the film and television industry, with all members committed to driving the industry forward. This will in turn create exciting stories and experiences for audiences, while enhancing mutual appreciation and sharing between the peoples and cultures of the East and West, akin to "Davos Forum" in the world's cultural field. The World Cinema Industry Congress provides a unique opportunity for participants to meet and network with key leaders in film and television, digital media, advertising design, branding and more.

About the World Film Industry Conference (WFIC)

Launched in January 2022, the WFIC is a non-profit organization headquartered in Macao, China. The World Film Industry Conference is a world film industry association, jointly advocated by Huading Award Group, the World Film Industry Association, and the Aollywood Filmmakers' Association. This event includes cities with developed cultures and economies all over the world. The conference will invite representatives from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Canada, Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, Tunisia, Sweden, Poland, Estonia, and other countries and held conferences in Los Angeles, New Delhi, Paris, Madrid, Cairo, China, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China. For more information, visit http://wfics.com/

