Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,542 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds ABMD, BNFT, FRSH, and AIMC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Abiomed, Inc. ABMD, in connection with its proposed tender offer by Johnson & Johnson.  Under the tender offer, ABMD shareholders will receive $380.00 in cash, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $16.6 billion, and a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 for each share of ABMD common stock owned.  If you own ABMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/abmd     

Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT, in connection with the proposed acquisition of BNFT by Voya Financial, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, BNFT shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of BNFT common stock owned.  If you own BNFT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bnft 

Freshworks Inc. FRSH

Weiss Law, a national shareholder rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by, among others, the Board of Directors and senior officers of Freshworks Inc. FRSH concerning misleading statements and omissions connected with the company's initial public offering ("IPO").  If you own FRSH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/frsh     

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC in connection with the proposed acquisition of AIMC by Regal Rexnord Corporation.  Under the merger agreement, AIMC shareholders will receive $62.00 in cash for each share of AIMC common stock owned.  If you own AIMC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aimc  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-abmd-bnft-frsh-and-aimc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301684561.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds ABMD, BNFT, FRSH, and AIMC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.