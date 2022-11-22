Aramex Selects Sprinklr AI Chatbots for Transformative Global Customer Service

Supporting Aramex's continuous commitment to innovating its overall customer experience

Sprinklr CXM, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Aramex – the Dubai-based leading provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions – is using Sprinklr Modern Care to improve the efficiency and scale of its digital customer service.

Aramex will be using Sprinklr's AI chatbots in four languages to automate responses to common inquiries while driving positive customer experiences at a lower cost than live human interactions.

Since its foundation in 1982, Aramex has grown to become a global leader in the logistics and transportation industry, recognized for its customized and innovative services for businesses and consumers.

In order to increase its operational efficiency, Aramex is working to implement AI to automate tedious global customer service processes. The company is consolidating its contact center on Sprinklr's unified platform to serve customers with speed and efficiency on every major channel – including live chat, email, and WhatsApp.

More than 400 Aramex customer service agents will use Sprinklr's Conversational AI and Bots to manage customer inquiries across digital channels in multiple languages – all from a single Sprinklr dashboard. With Sprinklr, Aramex will be improving and transforming the overall customer experience with fast, effective, and efficient customer service at scale.

Comments on the news:

"Our focus on quickly responding to changing customer preferences has helped Aramex successfully introduce market leading express delivery and logistics solutions to the Middle East and beyond," said Moe Abeidat, VP of Technology at Aramex. "As customers increasingly prefer to connect with us across digital channels, we're thrilled to have Sprinklr's support in helping us exceed customer expectations and create a unified, digital customer service strategy."

"Over the past 40 years, Aramex has rapidly evolved into a global brand recognized for its comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions that focus on putting the customer's preferences first. We're honored to have the opportunity to help Aramex maintain its customer-first focus by building a digital global customer service center on Sprinklr's unified platform," said Haitham Elkhatib, Vice President of MEA, Sprinklr.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

