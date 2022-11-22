Laparotomy Sponges Market To Reach US$ 1,319.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 7.3%

Laparotomy Sponges Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laparotomy Sponges Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global laparotomy sponges market size reached US$ 872.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,319.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

A laparotomy sponges, also known as an absorbent pad, is a rectangular pad composed of several layers of gauze. It is used for absorbing viscera during laparotomy or surgery due to medical conditions, such as internal abdominal bleeding, bowel obstruction or perforation, pancreatitis, or in the cases of cesarean deliveries. Generally, laparotomy sponges are made from sterilized cotton, rayon or rayon–polypropylene, and nylon–polyester composite towels. They help in the maximum absorption of body fluids around the surgical site while providing a clear view of the organs being operated. Besides this, these sponges ensure balanced moisture retention while maintaining sterilized hygiene.

Global Laparotomy Sponges Market Trends:

The increasing number of laparotomy surgeries, along with the expanding geriatric population, the availability of advanced medical procedures, and improving health awareness among individuals, is one of the major factors driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of diseases, including hernia, appendicitis, peptic ulcer disease and colon cancer, among the elderly population, has escalated the rate of abdominal surgeries. Furthermore, rising awareness of the lower risks and early recovery associated with cesarean-based deliveries has also catalyzed the demand for laparotomy sponges. Apart from this, the growing incidences of retained surgical items (RSI) inside the body, coupled with various technological advancements, have led to the introduction of X-ray and barcode-detection based sponges. In addition to this, various governmental initiatives, such as the ‘No Things Left Behind’ project by the Government of the US, are being introduced for creating awareness toward RSI. Moreover, rapid urbanization, coupled with the rising per capita income in countries such as India, Vietnam and Indonesia, has led to the establishment of several hospitals and surgery centers. As a result, open abdominal surgeries have become more accessible to patients in these regions, which in turn is catalyzing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Medtronic

• Owens & Minor

• Integra LifeSciences

• Medical Action Industries

• AdvaCare Pharma

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Cardinal Health

• Dynarex Corporation

• DeRoyal

• BSN Medical GmbH

• Dukal Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

Breakup by Technology:

• Radiopaque

• Traditional

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Breakup by Sterility:

• Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

• Non-Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

Breakup by Procedure:

• Pre-Washed Laparotomy Sponge

• Non-Washed Laparotomy Sponge

Breakup by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Multispecialty Surgical Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

