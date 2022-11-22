Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market to reach over USD 2603.02 Million by the year 2030-InsightAce Analytic

Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market info Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market seg

Global artificial intelligence in epidemiology market is estimated to reach over USD 2603.02 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.54% during the forecast

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market (By Deployment (Web-Based And Cloud-Based), Applications (Infection Prediction & Forecasting And Disease & Syndromic Surveillance) And End-Users (Government & State Agencies, Research Labs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, And Healthcare Providers))- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2030"

The global artificial intelligence in epidemiology market is estimated to reach over USD 2603.02 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.54% during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be increasingly used to increase the efficiency and efficacy of converting data correlation into valuable insights and information. Data gathering from many sources, combined with machine learning and advanced analytics, will significantly improve the effectiveness of predictive epidemiology models. Epidemiology is also concerned with the detection of trends and the ability to predict disease outbreaks. The spike in healthcare expenditures propels the integration of AI and other optimization technologies in epidemiology. The increasing vulnerability to data breaches may raise worries about using AI-powered health solutions, implying a negative impact on artificial intelligence in epidemiology market dynamics. The overall awareness of the significance of technology in diagnosing and monitoring chronic diseases will be a driving force in advancing the use of artificial intelligence in epidemiology. As research and development in the healthcare field intensify, so will the demand for adopting artificial intelligence in epidemiology laboratories.

Major Players in the Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

Alphabet Inc., Komodo Health

Microsoft Corporation

Meditech

Predixion Software

Siemens Healthineers AG

Intel Corporation

Bayer Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence for Medical Epidemiology (AIME)

Cardiolyse, and SAS Institute, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing vulnerability to data breaches may create concerns regarding using AI-powered health solutions, which negatively impacts the market dynamics of artificial intelligence in epidemiology. As healthcare research and development efforts expand, so will the demand for artificial intelligence in epidemiology labs. AI's extensive use and application span in drug research and discovery activities is a crucial motivating element. Pharmaceutical and biotech firms have also upped their R&D investments. This investment interest is driving the deployment of AI systems to track the evolution of syndromic diseases. The rising burden of chronic diseases has increased the necessity for efficient control strategies and the development of viable treatment options.

Challenges:

The market's growth is projected to be hampered by a reluctance to adopt AI technologies. On the other hand, high costs connected with research and development capabilities, medical practitioners' reluctance to adopt artificial intelligence-based technologies, and clinical dangers and challenges associated with medical procedures are projected to hamper market expansion. In addition, a lack of favourable reimbursement scenarios and technology penetration in developing economies, a lack of curated healthcare data, enterprises related to data sequestration, a lack of interoperability, and a lack of suitable structure is anticipated to pose challenges to the market during the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

The North America Artificial intelligence in epidemiology market is estimated to hold a major share of the market. Federal authorities have increased their usage of AI technologies in the region. The existence of big technology players such as Alphabet, IBM, Cerner Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation will make effective AI integration in epidemiology even easier. Large pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses invest extensively in research in countries such as the United States and Canada, signalling a strong future for North American AI solution suppliers.Besides, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. Supportive legislative and regulatory proposals and the growing implementation of AI technology in public health management are key growth drivers. As healthcare spending continues to climb, AI in disease epidemiology will gain acceptance globally.

Recent Developments:

• In July 2022, Bavarian Nordic announced an agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the 2.5 million Jynneos vaccines to be made available in the United States as soon as possible.

• In August 2022, Japan authorized the LC16 KMB monkeypox vaccine from KM Biologics.

Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market-

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• Web-based

By Application

• Infection Prediction and Forecasting

• Disease and Syndromic Surveillance

By End-use

• Government and State Agencies

• Research Labs

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Healthcare Providers

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

