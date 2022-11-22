Submit Release
Việt Nam, Cambodia to strengthen religious cooperation

VIETNAM, November 22  

HCM CITY — Việt Nam and Cambodia signed a religious cooperation agreement for the 2022-2026 period yesterday in HCM City, a deal which will strengthen the coordination of State management agencies and enhance ties between the two countries' Buddhist associations.

Vũ Chiến Thắng, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, held talks with a delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religions, led by Minister Chhit Sokhon, before the signing ceremony.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Thắng congratulated Cambodia on socio-economic and external achievements while praising the significance of the visit and work of the high-ranking delegation of the Cambodian side, which would contribute to the consolidation of the good relations between the two countries.

Deputy Minister Thắng said that the Government Committee for Religious Affairs of Vệt Nam and the Ministry of Cults and Religions of Cambodia had had many effective cooperation activities, strengthening the exchange of religious beliefs, religious policies, and sharing of experience in State management of religion.

The Deputy Minister suggested that in the future, the two sides promote and improve the efficiency of cooperation activities within the framework of the agreement.

The two sides will exchange high-level delegations, strengthen coordination of state management agencies in charge of religion in border localities, and encourage the two countries' Buddhist associations to strengthen ties.

Minister Chhit Sokhon praised the coordination and support activities of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Việt Nam. He said that the cooperation between the two units recently has considerably improved.

The Government Committee for Religious Affairs of Việt Nam and the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion have recognised and evaluated the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement on religious work for the period 2015-2020.

At the meeting, the head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs of Việt Nam Vũ Hoài Bắc and Minister Chhit Sokhon signed a cooperation agreement in religious work for the period 2022-2026. — VNS

