Top legislator meets parliamentary leaders of Singapore, Azerbaijan, Belarus

VIETNAM, November 22 - PHNOM PENH – Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on November 21 met Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-jin, Speaker of the Azerbaijani National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, and Deputy Chairman of the Representatives Chambers of the Belarusian NA Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich in Phnom Penh.

In his meeting with Tan Chuan-jin, Huệ affirmed that Việt Nam treasured and wished to further develop its strategic partnership with Singapore.

The two countries’ resumption of high-level delegation exchanges after the COVID-19 pandemic had contributed to creating new motivation for bilateral cooperation and post-pandemic socio-economic recovery, he added.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership, the two sides agreed to maintain the exchange of high-ranking and all-level delegations in all channels, organise parliamentary cooperation activities, and expand collaboration in digital and green economy.

Receiving Sahiba Gafarova, Huệ expressed his hope that they would have more meetings and contacts bilaterally and on the sidelines of regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, given that this was the first-ever meeting of the top leaders of the two countries’ NAs.

Việt Nam always attached importance to its relations with traditional friends, including Azerbaijan, and appreciated the country’s great and precious support for Việt Nam’s past struggle for national independence as well as its present nation building and development cause.

There remained an ample room for bilateral cooperation in various fields, Huệ stated, appreciating the two sides’ coordination and support at multilateral parliamentary cooperation mechanisms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

He expressed his hope to boost cooperation between the two NAs to make it one of the important pillars in the bilateral relations.

Sahiba Gafarova said she was delighted to meet her Vietnamese counterpart in the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, considering it a chance to discuss measures to strengthen the traditional friendship.

During Huệ’s meeting with Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich, he affirmed Việt Nam always treasured its relations with traditional friends, including Belarus.

To deepen the bilateral cooperation, the two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in economics, trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges; and consider parliamentary collaboration an important channel in the Việt Nam-Belarus relations.

Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich took the occasion to congratulate Việt Nam on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council. — VNS