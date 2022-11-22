Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,541 in the last 365 days.

Lapid reso congratulates Kylie Verzosa for winning Best Actress in Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2022

PHILIPPINES, November 22 - Press Release
November 22, 2022

LAPID RESO CONGRATULATES KYLIE VERZOSA FOR WINNING BEST ACTRESS IN DISTINCTIVE INTERNATIONAL ARAB FESTIVALS AWARDS 2022

PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid filed Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 314 congratulating Filipina Kylie Fausto Verzosa who was hailed Best Actress at the 2022 Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) for her performance in the movie The Housemaid.

The beauty queen-turned-actress nabbed the best actress award for her exemplary portrayal of the character "Daisy" in the Filipino adaptation of the 2010 South Korean thriller of the same name, The Housemaid, which tells the story of a maid who was hired by a rich family to take care of their daughter.

Under P.S. Res. No. 314, Lapid recognized the outstanding performance of Verzosa and noted that it "deserves high praise and commendation for bringing honor and pride to our country by showing the world that the Filipino prowess in the art of acting can compete on a global level."

"Dapat lang na bigyang parangal ang mga aktor gaya ni Kylie Verzosa sa kanilang mga pambihirang pagganap na nagpapakita sa buong mundo ng husay at galing ng mga Pilipino sa sining ng pag-arte. Ang ipinapakitang de-kalidad at namumukod-tanging pagganap ng ating mga aktor at aktres ay karapat dapat na kilalanin dahil sa kanilang mga naiuwing karangalan sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagkakamit ng mga prestihiyosong awards," Lapid said.

According to its website, the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) is a "unique and prestigious annual red carpet and awards ceremony which honors distinguished personalities from both the Arab and international world, in recognition of their annual achievements and contributions towards committees and society's betterment."

You just read:

Lapid reso congratulates Kylie Verzosa for winning Best Actress in Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.