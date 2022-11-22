LAPID RESO HAILS THE OUTSTANDING WOMEN IN THE NATION'S SERVICE (TOWNS) 2022 AWARDEES

Recognizing the remarkable contribution of Filipinas to nation-building, Pinuno Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a resolution honoring and commending The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service (TOWNS) 2022 awardees.

In filing Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 312, Lapid said it was fitting to honor the 11 recipients of the TOWNS award for their commitment to serve the country and for making a positive impact on our nation's development.

"Nararapat lang na parangalan ang mga honorees ng 2022 TOWNS awards para sa kanilang kakaibang dedikasyon na makapaglingkod sa bansa sa kani-kanilang mga larangan. Umaasa ako na ang pagkilala sa kanila ay makakapagbigay inspirasyon sa marami pa na ipahiram at ialay ang kanilang mga talento upang makamit natin ang magandang kinabukasan para sa bansa," Lapid said.

The TOWNS awardees were: Dr. Pia D. Bagamasbad (Molecular Biology); Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho (Medicine & Public Health); Dr. Erika Fille Legara (Data Science); Dr. Aletta T. Yñiguez (Marine Science); Georgina Romero (Women Empowerment Through Information and Communications Technology); Patricia Marie Ranada (Investigative Journalism); Keisha Alena Mayuga (Transport Planning); Ana Patricia Non (Community Service); Anna Rosario Oposo (Marine Ecology Conservation); Rubilen Amit (Sports); and Ani Rosa Almario (Education and Entrepreneurship).

The eleven (11) recipients joined a select group of just 178 exceptional Filipino women honored since 1974.

"As we pursue the never-ending task of nation-building, there is a need to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of great women in our communities. These women not only had great achievements in their fields, but likewise inspire the next generation of Filipinas to whom they will pass the torch in the future," Lapid added.

The TOWNS award is given to Filipinas age 21 to 50 who have shown outstanding dedication, exceptional talent, and careers that have contributed in a positive way to society.

The TOWNS Foundation Inc. is a national organization of dynamic and effective women who have been helping transform the lives of the Filipinos.