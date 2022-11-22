Twilio and Seasalt.ai Expand Partnership in Asia Pacific & Japan to Build Multi-Country Cloud Contact Centers
Joint Twilio Flex and Seasalt.ai SeaX solution lets companies deploy contact centers across geographies and be operational in as little as 5 days
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)
We’re excited about the partnership between Twilio and Seasalt.ai to bring SeaX to the market. The launch of this bundle - which leverages Twilio Flex - will empower organizations”SEATTLE, CA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasalt.ai, an advanced cloud communication AI provider, and Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today released a GTM bundle for Twilio Flex to help businesses streamline omni-channel communications and provision a ready-to-use contact center within days.
— Frankco Shum, Director of APJ Flex Partners at Twilio.
The quick deployment bundle is called SeaX (pronounced as “CX”, a common short name for Customer Experience). It streamlines the rollout of a complete contact center for multinational businesses that need to quickly launch solutions in many countries or across multiple geographies and timezones like Southeast Asia, Europe, or across different states in the U.S.
Typical customers include e-commerce and logistics companies with cross-border transactions, financial institutions with multinational presence, and hospitality providers who have massive customer inquiries via different lines of phone calls or chat apps. SeaX includes dozens of Twilio Flex plug-in’s that can address common contact center requirements, while keeping the flexibility of customization. When it comes to contact centers, a common requirement is that each area has one or more area-specific phone numbers. With SeaX, agents can work with multiple areas at the same time.
SeaX packages core features of any contact centers in a bundle, such as holiday and business hours, call disposition, cold & warm transfer, and coach & barge in. It also supports omni-channel messaging including but not limited to webchat, SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Line, and Google Business Messages. SeaX also integrates with common CRM software such as Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Using SeaX, customers reported time and cost savings to deploy all the services to production and get agents on calls in less than ten days. Several small and mid-sized businesses reported getting up and running in less than a week. An organization in the service sector, which leveraged SeaX to handle 20,000 incoming phone calls with a distributed contact center in a foreign country, used only 15 days from contract signing to launching an operational contact center.
“We’re excited about the partnership between Twilio and Seasalt.ai to bring SeaX to the market. The launch of this bundle - which leverages Twilio Flex - will empower organizations to build a programmable contact center platform that allows them to build customer engagement applications that fit their business” said Frankco Shum, Director of APJ Flex Partners at Twilio.
"Seasalt AI understands the importance of bringing together conversational AI and the multichannel contact center into the same experience. Twilio has been working with in-house developers of businesses large and small for many years, helping them create customized customer and agent experiences," said Jon Arnold, of J Arnold & Associates. “SeaX is a way to quickly get Twilio Flex up and running out of the box and also allows for deep customization."
“The swift collaboration between Twilio and Seasalt.ai greatly accelerated customer’s contact center operations in the APJ region. Most customers wanted an operation contact center ‘yesterday’, and we delighted them with a launching timeline next week. This quick launch bundle is well adapted to the fast-paced business demand in APJ” said Xuchen Yao, CEO of Seasalt.ai.
Twilio powers 1 trillion digital interactions a year (calls, messages, chat, video and email), and is a leading customer engagement platform used by more than 280,000 businesses globally to reach their customers.
Powering SeaX is Seasalt.ai’s SeaSuite, a software suite that powers cloud communication AI by enabling capabilities such as speech recognition and synthesis, natural language processing and understanding, multi-turn dialogue systems and knowledge base. The entire stack of SeaSuite is developed in-house and can be deployed to both public and private cloud, or on premise. Every machine learning component is customizable, re-trainable, and regression-proof. SeaSuite is the ultimate toolkit for developing cloud communication AI applications. The technology provides businesses with a complete offering that is customizable across horizontal and vertical industry use cases and delivers integrations with back-office systems.
For companies looking for a pre-built contact center solution, contact seax@seasalt.ai.
About Twilio
Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.
About Seasalt.ai
Seasalt.ai provides Cloud Communication AI technologies and products to enterprise customers. Seasalt.ai has developed in-house speech and language technologies for text messages and voice calls in enterprise contact centers. Its natural language engine supports most major languages in ASEAN and European countries: Burmese, Chinese, English, Filipino, French, German, Indonesian, Malay, Spanish, Tamil, Thai, and Vietnamese.
Seasalt.ai is run by a group of world’s leading experts in deep speech recognition, neural speech synthesis, and natural language dialogues. It is headquartered in Seattle and has branch offices in Taiwan.
Seasalt.ai is a Twilio Gold partner. Its AI-powered collaborative contact center solution, SeaX, is built on top of Twilio’s Flex platform. It utilizes the core capabilities of Seasalt.ai, such as natural language dialogue (provided by SeaChat), deep speech recognition and neural speech synthesis (provided by SeaVoice). SeaMeet, the AI-powered meeting insight product, can be used in collaboration with SeaX to provide real-time transcription, meeting summary, actions and follow-up items, and automatic meeting minutes. www.seasalt.ai
Jill Ratkevic
Seasalt.ai
jill@seasalt.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn