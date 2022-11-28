New therapeutic ‘wonder torch’ launched to promote better wellbeing

New therapeutic Phera ‘wonder torch’ just launched You can use this red light therapy device for all kinds of conditions The product includes a number of additional features for the convenience of its users

Phera red light therapy flashlight to relieve skin, muscle, and joint complaints for the festive season

At-home wellness brand Phera, has today launched the very first Red Light Therapy Flashlight into the U.S market. The 'wonder torch' is designed to relieve customers of skin, joint and muscle complaints, as well as a host of other ailments, via alternative low-intensity light therapy.

The torch itself provides three light settings each with a unique healing property. The Red Light Therapy setting helps to improve cell activity and cell metabolism. As a result of stimulating collagen levels, users will increase skin elasticity and support the body in repairing sensitive skin. This setting can also help relieve pain, burns, arthritis, and a variety of other conditions.

In addition, the Blue Light Therapy setting helps to destroy bacteria and improve inflammatory skin conditions like acne and blackheads. It can also be used in the treatment of depression.

Finally, the Near-Infrared setting boosts collagen and elastin production, key elements in maintaining healthy, wrinkle-free skin. It can also be used to support in the treatment of sprains and bone fractures whilst helping to speed up the healing of wounds.

Greg Ross, a US veteran and key investor in Phera’s latest innovation, said:

“The Phera team set out with a number of key goals in mind when it came to creating its latest product. Firstly, it aimed to make expensive clinical devices more accessible to people in need of relief from a variety of ailments. What’s more, it wanted to showcase how alternative healing methods like light therapy can be harnessed for their powerful healing properties. Our new wonder torch is the perfect embodiment of all of these things.

“The Red Light Therapy Flashlight is designed for people who want to literally take their health and wellbeing into their own hands and use an alternative to traditional medication. As the first of its kind to hit the market, we’re confident we can get people to see the light and change the way we do healing as a nation.”

Phera’s latest device incorporates industry-leading technology and materials. It is also manufactured in facilities approved by the US Federal Drug Administration. The manufacturing of the device also meets the strict regulations of the Medical Device Single Audit Program making it a high-quality and safe device to use.

The device, which launches in the US via Amazon in November 2022, includes a number of additional features, including: a step-by-step wellness plan and user manual, protective glasses, two flashlight cases (in small & large), a stand, and a USB type-C charging cable. One clickable button also means you can toggle through up to eight possible light modes with ease.

To find out more about Phera, visit: www.thephera.com

About Phera:

Phera is a leading ‘at-home’ wellness brand that provides consumers with access to alternative treatment methods. The all-female-run company is at the cutting edge when it comes to designing and developing devices that are powered by science-backed alternative healing technologies.

Story of Phera