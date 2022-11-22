Cloud Database Market Size to Boost $39.1 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 31.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise of the Demand for DBaaS Market thereby Elevating the Growth of the Cloud Database Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cloud Database Market is forecast to reach $39.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 31.4% during 2021-2026. With rise in the adoption of IoT technologies and the usage of cloud database for computing in various organizations for different applications is analyzed to boost the Cloud Database Market. Moreover the cloud databases provide the customers with improved performance, service resilience and so on, thereby enhancing the overall market demand for Cloud Database during the forecast period. The Cloud database market is driven primarily due to rising usage of internet of things, cloud computing as well as rising use of Cloud database in banking and education. IOT data is complex, accessible by multiple users and many complex queries, both SQL and NoSQL implemented storage, and transactions need to be handled through IOT applications. Cloud database makes the data secure and reliable. Furthermore, Cloud database provides customer with data storage, automatic data backups and replication thereby boosting the adoption of Database as a Service (DBaaS) during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominates the Cloud Database Market owing to high adoption of cloud computing and storage by the large enterprises and SMEs in the region.

2. The growing demand from the large scale enterprises for digital database management and storage, is likely to aid in the market growth of Cloud Database Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

3. The increased number of investments in the IoT applications and its impact on the IT and telecom industry is analyzed to impose a significant rise in the demand for data management services thereby creating significant number of opportunities in Cloud Database Market during 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Large enterprises held the largest share in the Cloud Database Market in 2020 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% through 2026.

2. Forbes has stated that 83% of enterprise workloads will be in cloud by 2020 thereby creating a wide range of opportunities for the Cloud Database Market. It has also stated that in 2019 alone, 30% of all the IT budgets were allocated to the cloud computing thereby contributing to the market share.

3. IT and Telecom held the major market share Cloud Database Market in 2020 and is also analyzed to grow at highest CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cloud computing is majorly deployed in IT industry majorly owing to the advantages such as high scalability, low cost and accessed through cloud platform.

4. North America dominated the Cloud Database Market with a market share of 41.5%, followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is also analysed to grow at a highest rate during forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of IoT and the major shift of the various enterprises towards the cloud computing.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud Database industry are -

1. Google Inc.

2. Amazon

3. Oracle corp.

4. Microsoft corp.

5. IBM Corp.

