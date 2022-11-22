Global Cocoa Butter Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing the growth of the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market size is forecast to reach $3.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cocoa Butter is known as theobroma oil is a pale yellow, edible fat extracted from the cocoa beans and is used to make chocolates. It has a cocoa aroma and flavor. Cocoa butter contains traces of caffeine and theobromine. It consists of various fatty acids such as arachidic acid, myristic acid, lauric acid, and palmitic chocolate. It serves as a major ingredients in making confectionery products and chocolates. Increasing number of vegan consumers and increasing consumer preference for convenience foods is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness regarding the nutritional & therapeutic benefits of cocoa butter and increasing demand for chocolate, nutritional drinks, and frozen desserts is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cocoa Butter Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominated the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market in 2020 owing to the increasing usage of cocoa butter in cosmetic industry and increasing shift towards the natural food substitutes. The Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2.Increasing usage of nutritional supplements and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market report.

4. High competition and stringent regulations is poised to create the hurdles for the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market Segment Analysis – By Product : Organic held the largest share in the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market Segment Analysis – By Applications : Food & Beverages held the largest share in the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the Global Cocoa Butter Consumption Market with a major share of 34.9% in 2020 owing to the increasing demand of cocoa butter in deodorized form for inculcating flavors. Increasing preference of the consumers towards the healthy diet, and increasing applications in the cosmetic industry is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Cocoa Butter Industry are -

1. Cargill Incorporated

2. Jindal Cocoa

3. Carst & Walker

4. JB foods Limited

5. Dietz Cacao Trading B.V.

