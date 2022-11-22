Food Preservatives Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 3.6 Billion Globally By 2027: IMARC Group

The global food preservatives market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Food Preservatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, The global food preservatives market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2022-2027.

Food preservatives refer to chemical substances added into beverages and processed food to prevent harmful microorganisms from growing and deterioration, contamination, and spoilage of ingredients. Vinegar, sugar, salt, nitrites, citric acid, calcium propionate, etc., are some of the commonly used preservatives. They aid to decrease wastage, assure safety, enhance supply, and extend the shelf-life of the food.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-preservatives-market/requestsample

Food Preservatives Market Trends:

The high preferences for hygienically packaged food products with growing concern towards maintaining health and hygiene standards is primarily driving the product demand globally in processed food items such as bread, snacks, cheese, yogurt, sauces, deli meats, etc. Furthermore, inflating consumer per capita income levels coupled with hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles have led to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food items. Moreover, the rising popularity of organic preservatives and clean label ingredients among health-conscious consumers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emergence of natural, soluble, and non-toxic product variants that assist in retaining the natural color, nutritional value, freshness, and texture of the food item, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global food preservatives market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, function and application.

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Edible Oil

Rosemary Extracts

Natamycin

Vinegar

Others

Synthetic

Propionates

Sorbates

Benzoates

Others

Breakup by Function:

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Oxidant

Others

Breakup by Application:

Meat and Poultry

Bakery

Dairy

Beverages

Snacks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Albemarle Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Corbion N.V.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Galactic S.A.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3s4pQDU

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800