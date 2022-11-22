The Global Smart Lock Market is expected to reach the value of 4 billion by the end of 2027.

The global smart lock market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 4 billion by 2027, with a registering of CAGR 13%

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global smart lock market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 4 billion by 2027, with a registering of CAGR 13% during the forecast period.Read Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/smart-locks-market The smart lock is an electronic and mechanical locking device that opens wirelessly with an authorized user’s authentication. Ina smart homes, smart locks allow a homeowner to enter their home or provide others access without requiring a traditional key. The smart lock works it locks itself and connects to the home’s Wi-Fi network so that it can be accessed via a smartphone app or a control panel within the home and it is connected to both phone and key fobs via Bluetooth.Drivers:The main factors that have considered the demand for the smart lock market. The increasing security and safety concerns are driving the market’s revenue. The rising adoption and other connected devices and their superior features compared to traditional lock systems drive the market growth. The growing demand for security and safety concerns related to preventing invasion, unauthorized access, theft, burglary, and enhanced features is the major factor driving the market growth. The increased use of smart locks for apartments to drive market growth.Restraints:The high cost of smart locks more than traditional locks is the major factor to restraint market growth.Segmentation Analysis:Smart Lock Market – By Type:• Padlocks• Deadbolts• Lever Handle• OthersBased on the type: The Deadbolts segment was recorded as the largest market share in the smart lock market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Smart Lock Market – By Technology:• Wi-Fi• Bluetooth• NFC• OthersBased on the technology: Wi-Fi held the largest share in the smart lock market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Smart Lock Market – By End-User:• Residential• Commercial• Industrial• Institutional & Government• Transportation & LogisticBased on the end-user: The Residential segment held the largest market share in the smart lock market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Smart Lock Market – By Unlocking Mechanism:• Keypad• Card Key• Touch Based• Key Fob• Smartphone BasedBased on the unlocking mechanism: The Touch Based segment held the largest share market in the smart lock market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Request for sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/smart-locks-market/request-sample Regional Analysis:North America is the largest growing region in the smart lock market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the smart lock market and the increasingly technically advanced solutions are investing funds in their research and development activities and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The increasing awareness of home security solutions drives the market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of smart locks. There has been rapid growth in the smart lock market in the region leading to global market growth.The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the smart lock market.Latest Industry Developments:In February 2022, Vivint and New American Funding, one of the nation’s largest independent mortgage companies, announced a strategic partnership that will help homeowners and homebuyers protect their dream homes. Through the partnership, New American Funding customers will be eligible to receive unique and exciting offers from Vivint to protect and automate their homes.In September 2021, Dahua Technology introduced Dahua DeepHub Smart interactive Whiteboard – an IFPD (Interactive Flat Panel Display) device designed for modern meeting rooms and remote communication demands. It also supports fingerprint lock – a security feature that some IFPDs in the market don’t have. It ensures that only authorized users can log in to the device.In February 2022, dormakaba completed the acquisition of Holding B.V., thereby strengthening its core business and services activities in the Netherlands. AtiQx is one of the major providers of network and workforce management in the relevant market.Ask For Customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/smart-locks-market/customization About Us:Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients' needs.