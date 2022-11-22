At 24.7 % CAGR, Digital Twins Market Size Worth $16.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Digital Twins Market Drivers Rising Data Collection Points due to IoT

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Digital Twins Market is estimated to surpass $16.7 billion marks by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 24.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Companies find various use cases to utilize the technology as there will be billions of connected devices in next few years, thereby billions of digital twins can be represented. These digital representations of real devices will lead to new opportunities like remote periodic checkup and maintenance of all devices, new product development based on user preference, service upgrade, safety and better customer experience. To get a competitive advantage, companies look at digital twin as the opportunity to understand the customer needs, improve the existing products or services and to develop new products, thereby enhancing the customer experience. Not just in Smart cities and Factory 4.0, digital twin concept has penetrated health care in telemedicine technology to create personalized solutions to anticipate and prevent disease. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Digital twin consists of software including CAD, FEM and analytics; products like computing devices, AR / VR, other wearable devices, location-based systems, sensing technologies including sensors and gauges, coordinate Measuring Machines, lasers, vision systems and scanning devices and related services

2. Digital twin eliminates guesswork from determining the best course of action to service critical physical assets, from engines to power turbines. Easy access to this intelligence about assets paves the road to wider optimization and business transformation.

3. Digital twin technology spans across all industries where the value is in assets and more generally complex systems. Its ability to deliver early warnings, predictions, and optimization is currently used with external operating assets.

4. The digital twin idea has additional benefits too, as it can use historical data and current data to provide a complete picture of a particular asset, its past performance, what it should be achieving now and its likely end of life date, when it would be predicted to be less efficient.

Segmental Analysis:

1. In 2020, predictive Maintenance is the leading segment at 24% share followed closely by performance monitoring. Though it can provide a complete real-time performance of an asset which allows technicians to look for inconsistencies or any problems which are not easily identified through traditional methods, it is not bounded by the limitations of time.

2. The method by which companies are doing this is to develop a digital twin of their business that surface the information they need to improve decision making, de-risk planning and delight customers with new experiences and business models. Manufacturing sector in factory 4.0 is the biggest user of digital twin.

3. The global market for digital twin in 2019 was dominated by North America followed by Europe as the adoption rate was higher. As more and more companies in Asia Pacific are expected to learn the best practices, it is expected to gain significant market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Twins industry are -

1. ANSYS

2. PTC

3. Dassault Systèmes

4. General Electric (GE)

5. Bosch

