Tomato Ketchup Market Expected to Rise at 3.4% CAGR during 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Tomato Ketchup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global tomato ketchup market reached a value of US$ 18.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

Tomato ketchup is made with tomato puree and other ingredients and widely consumed as a condiment. It is manufactured by blending mashed tomatoes with various ingredients, such as vinegar, chili powder, sugar, and salt. It contains preservatives and various thickening agents, such as xanthan gum and potato starch to maintain its consistency for a long period. It also consists of various spices and seasonings, such as pepper, ginger, onion, garlic, paprika, cayenne, cloves, cassia, and cinnamon, that enhance the overall taste and aroma. It is a versatile condiment that can be used as an alternative to tomatoes for adding tanginess and sweetness in various dishes. Tomato ketchup is widely utilized in the preparation of burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. It is also utilized in the Italian cuisine for preparing red sauce pasta, lasagna, and meatballs. It is served with various fried items, such as French fries, fried chicken tenders, cheese sticks, fritters, onion rings, and potato wedges. It is also used in preparing dressings for various salads. It is often mixed with mayonnaise, mustard, lime juice, fresh herbs, seasonings, and olive or sesame oils to make dips for various food items, such as pita bread, dumplings, crackers, potato chips, falafel, and tortilla chips.

Tomato Ketchup Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for tomato ketchup due to the rising consumption of fast-food items and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products around the world represents one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for premium quality ketchup with organic tomatoes and added flavorings is currently positively influencing the market. In addition, there is an increase in the number of hotels, cafes, restaurants, and bars to serve various kinds of cuisine. This, coupled with the rising number of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving customers with flavorful dishes, is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, companies selling tomato ketchup are adopting innovative marketing strategies and easy-to-use packaging to expand their consumer base and boost product sales. Additionally, the increasing popularity of low-calorie tomato ketchups due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the consequently rising health consciousness among the masses is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the rising availability of tomato ketchup fortified with antioxidants is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the wide availability of tomato ketchup through online and offline distribution channels is supporting the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tomato ketchup market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, packaging, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

Flavored

Regular

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Bottle

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being

Bolton Group S.r.l.

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands Inc

Del Monte Food Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Lee Kum Kee Company Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Premier Foods plc

Sky Valley & Organicville (Litehouse Inc.)

Tate & Lyle plc

The Kraft Heinz Company and Unilever Plc.

