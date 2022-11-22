Proanthocyanidins Market to Reach US$420.3 million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in the Adoption of Grape Seed Proanthocyanidins in Dietary Supplements.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Proanthocyanidins Market size is estimated to reach $420.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Proanthocyanidins are a group of flavonoids that give the fruits of many plants their blue, red, and purple colors and are also known as condensed tannins. Proanthocyanidins are increasingly being used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to their health benefits, such as it helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure, reduces the risk of cancer, and also has a beneficial effect on blood vessels and heart health. The rise in the adoption of grape seed in dietary supplements for nutritional elements in it, such as flavonoids, phenolic procyanidins, and linoleic acid, increase in the adoption of tannins in pharmaceuticals, rise in the demand for oligomeric proanthocyanidins, and growing investment by the key players to develop quality proanthocyanidins are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Proanthocyanidins Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Proanthocyanidins Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Proanthocyanidins Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of tannins and oligomeric proanthocyanidins in pharmaceuticals.

2. The increase in the adoption of grape seed in dietary supplements for nutritional elements in it, such as flavonoids, phenolic procyanidins, and linoleic acid is driving the Dietary Supplements segment. However, the high cost of proanthocyanidins is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Proanthocyanidins Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Proanthocyanidins Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Proanthocyanidins Market Segment Analysis-By Source : The Proanthocyanidins Market based on the Source can be further segmented into Cranberry, Grape Seed, Pine Bark, Blueberry, and Others. The Cranberry segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for cranberry flavonoids and the growing awareness about the health benefits of cranberry.

Proanthocyanidins Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Proanthocyanidins Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others.

Proanthocyanidins Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Proanthocyanidins Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share with 28% of the overall market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Proanthocyanidins Industry are -

1. Botaniex Inc

2. Naturex

3. Nexira Inc

4. Indena S.p.A.

5. Polyphenolics

