Big Data Security Market worth $28.2 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 10.3% - IndustryARC

Big Data Security Market Drivers Rising Consultancy Surrounding Development of Big Data Architecture

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Big Data Security Market is forecast to reach $28.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2026 due to rapid increase in consumer and machine data developments particularly related to cybersecurity and security intelligence. Big Data is referred as the collection of data sets with large and complex that it is not possible to process it in traditional way. In Big Data Security, companies collects the data from respective clients to analyze the data for identification of the business problem where data strategist and data analyst analysis it to obtain the optimum solution and implementing the solution. The market is driven by rising consumer data, superior information security, and enhanced business efficiencies. A number of security capabilities are being adopted in big data security such as data masking, identity and access management, unified threat management, advanced threat protection and encryption. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) has added numerous new sources of Big Data into the Data Management background and is one of the major trends in the forecast period.

2. Use of Business Intelligence (BI) from the cloud will increase, and the on-going advancement in improved data visualization models and self-service software will be seen in analytics.

3. AI and Machine Learning technology are moving at a faster pace and helping businesses transform, through cases like real-time ads, pattern recognition, malfunction detection, etc. Working on traditional algorithm of machine learning will become faster and more accurate helping enterprises to make more appropriate decisions. This major change will help the market to continue its growth in the coming decade.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The data discovery segment held the largest market revenue share in 2020 at 22.9%, and expected to lead in coming years due to growing demand for security intelligence and cyber security in big data applications.

2. North America held the foremost market revenue share for Big Data Security market since and is predicted to emerge during forecast period growing at CAGR of 9.1%.

3. The high adoption of analytics consulting across countries such as the U.S., Mexico and Canada has helped the market to grow exponentially. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing amount of data generation as well as high interest across the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Big Data Security industry are -

1. Accenture

2. Amazon Web Service

3. Dell

4. HP

5. IBM

