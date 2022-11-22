Jarvis Redd Brings a New Sound to Country Music, Tim McGraw Reacts

Jarvis Redd, a country artist and songwriter is taking the music industry by storm and bringing a new sound to country music. The rising artist gained 800,000 TikTok followers in just one week and has received positive feedback from big-name artists such as the Legendary Tim McGraw, Clay Walker, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Brett Young, and Brandy Norwood to name a few. Redd has also gained the attention of Sr. Level music executive Tony Mercedes with career sales exceeding a hundred million records. As one of the publishers of TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, Tony Mercedes discovered Jarvis Redd on Facebook and signed him to his management company.

When it comes to the internet and its impact on the music business, Jarvis Redd feels that it’s been a blessing for artists like himself—especially those who don’t have the connections or budget to take their craft to the next level.

“In the past, you would have to get discovered by A&R’s or shows like American Idol but now all you have to do is showcase your talent on social media platforms like TikTok Youtube, and Instagram. and you can potentially build a substantial following without spending a dime”, said Jarvis. “I feel that the internet has leveled the playing field for an independent artist to be competitive”, he continued.

Since becoming an artist, Jarvis has risen through the ranks and has caught the attention of major music artists as well as Sony and the Country Music Association.

In one comment, Tim McGraw told Jarvis “It’s so discerning to hear someone singing your song better than you.”

“Gotta get you to sing Cowboys and Angels with me at a show”, said Dustin Lynch.

Jarvis, a former youth pastor and gospel singer, made the decision to explore music full-time. He writes from personal experiences or situations that he feels need to be voiced into a song.

Jarvis has a country-based voice with shades of all different styles of music that he loves, including gospel soul, R&B, and blues. He was inspired by Tim McGraw’s talent to make the transition from gospel and R&B to country music. Artists he would love to collaborate with include Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen, Chris Stapleton, and Brandy Norwood.

Recently Jarvis was contracted by NBC to do a promo for their number one talent-related show. Jarvis is currently working on his freshmen country album and is expected to release a single in 2023.

About Jarvis Redd

Jarvis Redd was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended New Tribes Bible Institute in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and graduated with a degree in theology. Jarvis is not only talented at singing and songwriting but also plays the piano and a bit of drums. Jarvis was an aspiring songwriter who wrote for many independent artists before beginning his career as an artist. As a songwriter himself, he is always open to collaborations.

In the years to come, he hopes to be happy, married, and living out his dreams as a successful touring international country artist. Jarvis has overcome great obstacles in his life. He has lost three people who were close to him: his grandfather, uncle, and niece. Those losses took a heavy toll on him as he struggled with grief. He credits God and his family for giving him the strength to get through these difficult times.

Jarvis’s purpose is to spread love to people and he feels that there’s not enough love in the world today. He believes music is a tool that can not only make you feel good, but it’s so influential that it has the power to heal those who struggle with issues such as depression, anxiety, heartbreak, and other hardships that life brings. Jarvis believes that something everyone should experience at least once in their life is true authentic love from someone.

A motto that Jarvis lives by is one that his grandfather always taught him–Live life to the fullest. Take it one day at a time. Always give your best at whatever you do. Treat people with love and respect. Always be humble and grateful because just as the Lord gives, he can take away. Above all in everything he does, he has to put God first and trust his wisdom and understanding to be the guiding force of his life.

