Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,618 in the last 365 days.

Talented Singer and Entrepreneur Alice Jacob Set to Release the Tell Me You Love Me Single

Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and CEO of Alice Jacob Productions, LLC., Alice Jacob, announces plans to release her new single titled "Tell Me You Love Me" in the 4th quarter of ‘22

Alice Jacob otherwise known as Alley is set to thrill her fans and lovers of good music in different parts of the world as she plans to release a new single titled Tell Me You Love Me. The song, which will be released in the 4th quarter of 2022, transcends all age groups and genders, as Alley talks about love in three different forms.

Alley started at an early age, with her passion for different formats of arts, including theater, screenwriting, romantic comedies, and action adventures, growing by the day. While attending theater classes at her local community college, Alice was cast as an extra in a high-profile featured film, The Accidental Husband starring Uma Thurman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Colin Firth, Isabella Rossellini, and Sam Shepard. As a music disciple, Alice has perfected her craft over the years, worshipping God through music and delivering inspirational songs for her audience. 

Tell Me You Love Me is a reiteration of Alice’s commitment to impacting lives through her musical talent, drawing inspiration from her life experiences and happenings across the globe. The song chronicles a girl's infatuation with a boy she has never met as well as offers a remedy to conflict and crisis, with a conclusion focusing on creationism in God’s love.

Tell Me You Love Me is already generating a lot of buzz, with Rob Schwartz offering Alice a music distribution deal after listening to the song. The song is written, crafted, and recorded by Alice Jacob and produced by legendary musician and guitarist, Donnie Lyle and beat maker, Keshawn Mayfield Grant. Donnie Lyle is credited on countless gold and multi-platinum records, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Ciara, and R. Kelly.

For further information about Tell Me You Love Me and other projects from Alice Jacobs, visit - https://www.alleymusic.shop. Alice Jacobs also has a growing listenership and fanbase across social media and streaming platforms, including YouTubeFacebookTikTok, and SoundCloud.


Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZHIDSReD7WpWYNP5xagxSg

About Alice Jacobs

Alice Jacobs, popularly known as Alley, is a talented singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur who is passionate about creating music and infectious melodies. Her goal is to use music as a tool to impact the lives of as many people as possible across the globe.

Media Contact
Company Name: Alley Music
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.alleymusic.shop/

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Talented Singer and Entrepreneur Alice Jacob Set to Release the Tell Me You Love Me Single

You just read:

Talented Singer and Entrepreneur Alice Jacob Set to Release the Tell Me You Love Me Single

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.