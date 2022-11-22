Talented Singer and Entrepreneur Alice Jacob Set to Release the Tell Me You Love Me Single

Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and CEO of Alice Jacob Productions, LLC., Alice Jacob, announces plans to release her new single titled "Tell Me You Love Me" in the 4th quarter of ‘22

Alice Jacob otherwise known as Alley is set to thrill her fans and lovers of good music in different parts of the world as she plans to release a new single titled Tell Me You Love Me. The song, which will be released in the 4th quarter of 2022, transcends all age groups and genders, as Alley talks about love in three different forms.

Alley started at an early age, with her passion for different formats of arts, including theater, screenwriting, romantic comedies, and action adventures, growing by the day. While attending theater classes at her local community college, Alice was cast as an extra in a high-profile featured film, The Accidental Husband starring Uma Thurman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Colin Firth, Isabella Rossellini, and Sam Shepard. As a music disciple, Alice has perfected her craft over the years, worshipping God through music and delivering inspirational songs for her audience.

Tell Me You Love Me is a reiteration of Alice’s commitment to impacting lives through her musical talent, drawing inspiration from her life experiences and happenings across the globe. The song chronicles a girl's infatuation with a boy she has never met as well as offers a remedy to conflict and crisis, with a conclusion focusing on creationism in God’s love.

Tell Me You Love Me is already generating a lot of buzz, with Rob Schwartz offering Alice a music distribution deal after listening to the song. The song is written, crafted, and recorded by Alice Jacob and produced by legendary musician and guitarist, Donnie Lyle and beat maker, Keshawn Mayfield Grant. Donnie Lyle is credited on countless gold and multi-platinum records, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Ciara, and R. Kelly.

For further information about Tell Me You Love Me and other projects from Alice Jacobs, visit - https://www.alleymusic.shop. Alice Jacobs also has a growing listenership and fanbase across social media and streaming platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and SoundCloud.





Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZHIDSReD7WpWYNP5xagxSg

About Alice Jacobs

Alice Jacobs, popularly known as Alley, is a talented singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur who is passionate about creating music and infectious melodies. Her goal is to use music as a tool to impact the lives of as many people as possible across the globe.

