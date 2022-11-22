National Public Health Leader Reed Tuckson, MD, Managing Director, Tuckson Health Connections, and Health Innovation Executive Vlad Coric, MD, CEO, Biohaven, Receive the CNS Summit Leadership Award

Award from Leading Life Science Forum Championing Sector Collaboration for Novel Solutions that Address Pressing Health Challenges is the Community's Highest Honor

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed Tuckson, Managing Director, Tuckson Health Connections, and Vlad Coric, CEO, Biohaven, were announced on November 18 as the recipients of the 2022 CNS Summit Leadership Award.

Amir Kalali, Chief Curator and Chairman of the CNS Summit said about these awards: "Dr. Reed Tuckson and Dr. Vlad Coric both exemplify the characteristics of leadership in the life sciences that strive to improve the lives of patients with an emphasis on ethics, integrity and innovation over decades of service. I am delighted that these two leaders were recognized by the CNS Summit community today."

Also announced was the launch of the CNS Summit Glen de Vries Scholarship. This initiative will open the door to those who may not otherwise be able to participate with this remarkable community of which Glen was a critical part. CNS Summit is humbled to honor Glen's legacy by creating opportunities for emerging leaders in the life sciences.

The 2022 CNS Summit Pharma Innovation Index award winner was announced on Sunday, November 20. This index, developed in collaboration with IDEA Pharma, ranks life science companies that are developing new treatments based on publicly available information. It provides an objective assessment of investments being made in innovation, encourages further innovation and empowers companies to benchmark their innovation activities via an objective external source.

Founded by R&D leaders, CNS Summit is a community passionate about shaping the future of the life sciences, with a focus on collaboration, innovation, and technology. The CNS Summit Community includes leaders from pharma and biotech companies, innovative technology companies, startups, patient advocates, investigator sites, service companies, regulators and investors.

