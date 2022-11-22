Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,494 in the last 365 days.

Bitmanu Crypto Miners an Investment Opportunity

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitmanu, a technology startup run by a team of crypto experts, is now the most preferred choice 
amongst individuals looking to invest in crypto mining. The company's three ASIC miners, BM 
1, BM 2, and BM Pro has made crypto mining more profitable than ever before. 


Though cryptocurrency mining is now considered to be a viable earning opportunity, not all 
crypto miners can fulfill this promise. The three mining rigs from Bitmanu fit the bill perfectly 
because of their extraordinary hash rates. Many experts suggest that the hash rates of Bitmanu 
miners have not been matched ever by any other product. 

The high hash rates of Bitmanu miners allow them to process transactions and earn rewards 
much faster compared to other mining rigs. It is also worth mentioning that BM 1, BM 2, and 
BM Pro are extremely energy efficient, with power consumptions of 650W, 850W, and 2200W 
respectively. Owing to these two key factors, many Bitmanu users have been able to recover 
their entire investment within just one month. 

In spite of their technical superiority and efficiency, Bitmanu miners are surprisingly easy to use. 
While designing these products, the company's motto was to create miners that can be used by 
all. While most of the companies only cater to technology experts, Bitmanu delivers products 
that don't require any industry knowledge or experience. Refreshingly, many of the company's 
delighted customers are first time miners. 

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team 
of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest 
technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners 
that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their 
experience and knowledge.


Alex Tabak

PR Specialist

BITMANU S.A.

media at bitmanu.com

You just read:

Bitmanu Crypto Miners an Investment Opportunity

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.