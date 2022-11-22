Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market is Expected to Reach Revenue of US$ 16.8 Bn in 2022 and is Estimated to Reach US$ 21.4 Bn by Year 2027 end, at a CAGR of 5.%. Latest Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global retail e-Commerce packaging market stands at US$ 16.8 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 21.4 Bn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027.



e-Commerce is turned out to be one of the prominent choices for buying goods since the last few years. This asks for sturdy packaging solutions for sustaining handling and logistics for various product dimensions. Noteworthy internet penetration has creating substantial market opportunities for providers of e-Commerce packaging for venturing into markets that were untapped till date.

The manufacturers are into adoption of omni-channel distribution strategies, which is inclusive of online buying. However, the under-developed economies are yet to adopt e-Commerce packaging. This factor may prove to be a lucrative opportunity for retail e-Commerce packaging market in the near future.

It is a known fact that consumer electronics are into shaping the lifestyles of consumers with regards to communications, security, and entertainment. The year 2019 witnessed over ~2 Bn people shopping online. It is a known fact that consumer electronics tend to have shorter exchange period. This results in increase in the total number of shipments, thereby bolstering the retail e-Commerce packaging market.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with subsequent steps to be taken in its latest market study entitled ‘Retail e-Commerce Packaging Market'. Its team of analysts and consultants uses primary, secondary, and tertiary ways of research for executing the things. The bottom-up approach is being used throughout.

Key Takeaways from Retail e-Commerce packaging Market

North America holds the largest market share with the US holding the baton. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has stated that e-Commerce sales did reach US$ 26.7 Tn in the year 2019 alone. Mexico is also not expected to remain behind. It is, in fact, expected to expand 1.4 times the existing market value by the year 2027. Mexican Online Sales Association has confirmed that the year 2020 saw domestic e-Commerce grow by more than 80% as compared to the year 2019.

The Europe is at the matured stage of retail e-Commerce packaging market and the scenario is expected to continue even in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the retail e-Commerce packaging market with spike in the e-Commerce vertical.

Competitive Landscape

Amcor Ltd., in March 2019, acquired shares of its counterpart ‘Bernis'. The development was to join two robust competitors, so as to create a greater value for employees, shareholders, environment, and customers.

JD.com, in October 2018, launched its noble initiative regarding reusable packaging. This does render e-Commerce market as well as environment all the eco-friendlier. The consumers could receive the medium-size packages for every product.

DS Smith plc, in August 2021, did announce launching 100% recyclable e-Commerce packaging that would be helping it to make a beeline toward glamorous appearance in online retail with 0% plastic refilling and a completely corrugated cardboard.

Mondi plc, in June 2021, did announce expanding its range of plastic-free e-Commerce packaging. It thus extended its offerings of MailerBAG (comprising sustainable paper solutions).

"With increasing preference for e-shopping, the global retail e-Commerce packaging market is bound to grow graciously in the forecast period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on product type (protective packaging, boxes, mailers, labels, tape, and others (shrink & stretch films, bags & pouches, and likewise)), by merchandise type (consumer electronics, fashion (clothing, footwear, and likewise), home furnishings, health, personal care & beauty, recreation goods, multimedia & software, food & beverages, homecare, and likewise (books, automotive products, gifts), and by market type (third party fulfilment & logistics companies, brick & mortar retailers, specialty retailers, and likewise).

With e-Commerce vertical growing by leaps and bounds, the global retail e-Commerce packaging market is bound to substantiate in the upcoming period.

Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market by Category

By Product Type:

Protective Packaging

Boxes

Mailers

Labels

Tape

Others (Shrink & Stretch Films, Bags & Pouches, etc.)

By Merchandise Type:

Consumer Electronics

Fashion (Clothing, Footware, etc.)

Home Furnishings

Health, Personal Care & Beauty

Recreation Goods

Multimedia & Software

Food & Beverages

Homecare

Others (Books, Automotive Products, Gifts)

By Market Type:

Third Party Fulfilment & Logistics Companies

Brick & Mortar Retailers

Specialty Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

