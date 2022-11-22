Particle Board Market Size Report by Manufactures, Companies Analysis, Price Trends and Revenue Forecast by 2027

Particle Board Market Size Report

Global Particle Board Market Booming Due to Vast Applications

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Particle Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global particle board market size was valued at US$ 21.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

Particle Board Market Report Highlights:

Particle board, also called low-density fiberboard (LDF), represents an engineered wood that is made by using a mixture of sawmill shavings, wood chips, sawdust, synthetic resin, etc. It is affordable, easy to install, lightweight, environment-friendly, and high in density and uniformity. As a result, particle board is widely utilized in the manufacturing of home furniture, including kitchen cabinets, bookcases, doors, windows, wall and floor coverings, etc., across the commercial and residential sectors. Presently, it is commonly available in several sizes, densities, the geometry of particles, the amount of adhesive used, etc.

Particle Board Market Current Trends & Future Predictions:

The growing number of construction activities, on account of the increasing urbanization levels and the expanding global population, is among the key factors stimulating the particle board market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of modern offices is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for particle boards, as they can be easily laminated, painted, and wallpapered to improve their overall aesthetic value, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of particle boards in places, such as concert venues and recording studios, owing to their remarkable sound-absorbing properties, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of sports and other outdoor events and the introduction of particle boards that are produced from natural fibers, including wheat, barley, rice, cotton gin, banana, coir and kenaf, etc., are also bolstering the global market. Additionally, leading manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the intrinsic properties of these variants by using raw materials derived from crop plants, which is expected to fuel the particle board market over the forecasted period.

Particle Board Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global particle board market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Key Companies or Manufacturers in the Particle Board Market: Kastamonu Entegre, Roseburg Forest Products Co., Norbord Inc., Boise Cascade Company, and Columbia Forest Products, Inc.

Market Segmentation of the Particle Board Industry:

The report has segmented the global particle board market on the basis of sector, application and region.

Based on Sector:

• New Construction

• Replacement

Based on Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

