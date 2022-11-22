Bio-Polyamide Market: Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Top Companies, and Report 2022-2027 | Lanxess SABIC Solvay and Simona

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bio-Polyamide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global bio-polyamide market size reached US$ 161.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 297.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during 2022-2027.

Industry Analysis:

Bio-polyamide is a synthesized polymer derived from bio-based or renewable raw materials such as natural fats and oils. It exhibits properties of renewability, recyclability, lightweight, and non-abrasiveness. It is also environmentally friendly and cost-effective, with excellent mechanical and thermal performance, low moisture absorption, and strong chemical resistance. As a result, bio-polyamide find application in automotive fuel line, pneumatic air brake tubing, electrical cable jacketing, powder coatings, and flexible and gas pipes. Nowadays, it is also used to manufacture sporting goods, electronic casings, toothbrushes, and carpets.

Global Bio-Polyamide Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions across various industries. The significant expansion of the automobile, electrical and electronics, and textile sectors are fueling the growth of the bio-polyamide market. In the automotive industry, bio-polyamide is used to manufacture automotive parts like gears, bushings, and plastic bearings. In addition, the excellent processability, high mechanical strength, and thermal performance of bio-polyamide are also increasing its adoption in high-performance applications including, marine and electronic industries. Besides this, the growing demand for eco-friendly polymers that are synthesized from renewable raw materials and help reduce greenhouse emissions are significantly influencing the market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by governments of various countries to control carbon emissions have resulted in the development of lightweight vehicles, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

BASF

DSM

Evonik Industries

Domo Chemicals

Lanxess

SABIC

Solvay and Simona

Based On Product Type:

PA-6

PA-66

Others

Based On Application:

Industrial Plastics

Fibers

Based On End-Use:

Automotive

Textiles and Sports

Industrial Goods

Films and Coatings

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

