Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis Proclaims Transgender Remembrance Day

SACRAMENTO – Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis today issued a proclamation declaring November 20, 2022 as “Transgender Remembrance Day.”

PROCLAMATION

As we solemnly declare November 20 as Transgender Remembrance Day, we honor, commemorate, and memorialize those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence and their loved ones.

As Colorado and the nation mourn yet another horrific attack targeting the LGBTQ community, today is a tragic reminder of the unacceptable violence, discrimination, and structural barriers that members of the LGBTQ community still face on a regular basis, despite our progress towards inclusion and equality.

Today we recommit ourselves to ending violence against transgender people and to creating a safer, more inclusive, more accepting, and equal future so all Californians can live their lives out loud.

Here in California, we know that our strength comes from the rich diversity of people who make up our great state. We will continue to stand proudly with our transgender community and to demand equal rights and safety for all.

NOW THEREFORE I, ELENI KOUNALAKIS, Acting Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 20, 2022 as “Transgender Remembrance Day.”

ELENI KOUNALAKIS
Acting Governor of California

ATTEST:
SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.
Secretary of State

