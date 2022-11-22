Submit Release
Parise’s Mobile Coffee, Espresso and Cannoli Bar, launches catering division, Venice, Sarasota and Surrounding areas

From small batch coffees to small batch events, Parise’s caters all events.

Nobody does it like Parise’s”
— Chef Michael Parise
VENICE, FLORIDA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once the Cannoli King of Los Angeles, Celebrity Chef Michael Parise, Launches Parise’s Mobile Coffee, Espresso and Cannoli Bar in Benice Florida.

“I owned the number one catering company in Los Angeles, a restaurant in West Hollywood, CA., a restaurant near Asheville, NC., a catering company in Las Vegas, so…when my family and I decided to move to Venice, Florida, I knew I wanted to do something but not on a big scale, so, we decided as a family, let’s go mobile and open a coffee company”. “We started to sell online and people all over the country loved our small batch Parise roasts so we divided to have custom Coffee and Espresso bar built from the ground up, and since I am the Cannoli King, I figured why not throw Cannoli into the mix and Parise’s Mobile Coffee, Espresso and Cannoli Bar was born and we are proud to be in Venice, FL., we love it here”. “Venice has been a supportive community to our brand and we appreciate everyone”, says Parise.

Parise’s can be found all around Venice. Saturdays you can find them at the Venice Mercato on the Island, with the the Mobile Cafe. “The Mercato is such a fantastic place”, says Michael Parise.

Parise’s also does private events and Chef Parise will still caters party for you if you ask.

Celebrity Chef Michael Parise was the chef to the stars in Los Angeles, boasting a “A” list clientele, such as Michael Jackson, George Clooney, Halle Berry, Chelsea Handler, Adam Sandler, the Spellings, Parise Hilton. Tyra Banks, Robin Williams, and the list goes on and on.

Follow Parise’s on Facebook at: Parise Coffee and Instagram @parisecoffee, website is: PariseCoffee.com and Chef Michael still has his LA. Number, 310-770-6763

Parise’s is available for all events.

