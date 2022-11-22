Joe Malvasio, President of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC, Featured in Disrupt Magazine

Joe Malvasio, president of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Malvasio, president of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC, was recently featured in Disrupt Magazine where he discussed the industries of financing and hard money lending specifically. Disrupt Magazine is a Puerto Rico based alternative education company built for tomorrow’s thought leaders, innovators and disruptors. They educate and inspire young latino entrepreneurs to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy. Disrupt Magazine is the #1 educational platform for democratizing access to entrepreneurial education in Puerto Rico. It connects millions of members with some of the world's most successful and disruptive entrepreneurs.

The featured article was entitled, “Joe Malvasio Discusses Five Actions a Good Executive Should Take to Lead Effectively during Uncertain Times.” Joe Malvasio gave a wide range of advice on leadership and entrepreneurism. He spoke specifically regarding how a good leader and top executive should act during turbulent times:

“Based on my experience and success, here are five key actions a business leader should take to lead effectively during uncertain and turbulent times:

1. With your team, communicate honestly and frequently.

It is more crucial than ever for business executives to keep their teams informed and current on what is happening during difficult times. This entails being candid and forthright about the difficulties the business is experiencing as well as any potential future changes. Additionally, leaders must be accessible to handle issues and respond to queries.

2. Be decisive and be proactive.

Progress is thwarted by indecision, especially in uncertain times. Business executives must be able to move quickly when necessary and make judgments. This entails being at ease with a certain amount of risk and being unafraid to make mistakes.

3. Maintain a positive attitude and demeanor.

During difficult times, it can be simple to get sucked into the pessimism, but it’s crucial for company leaders to keep an optimistic outlook. This does not entail acting happy when you’re not or pretending everything is fine. However, it does require maintaining optimism and a future-focused perspective.

4. Focus on what you can control.

As a business leader, there will always be factors beyond of your control, so it’s critical to concentrate your efforts on them. Making difficult financial decisions or allocating resources to new endeavors may be necessary to achieve this. But you can help your company weather any storm by concentrating on what you can control.

5. Be adaptable and flexible.

Businesses frequently need to change course in uncertain times in order to survive. This can entail modifying the products you offer, the way you do company, or how you interact with your clients. Whatever the situation, it’s critical to be flexible and adaptable in order to make the required adjustments.

These are just a few of the things that business leaders can do to lead effectively during uncertain and turbulent times. By staying focused, remaining positive, and being adaptable, you can help your business weather any storm.”

To read the article in full, please visit https://disruptmagazine.com/joe-malvasio-discusses-five-actions-a-good-executive-should-take-to-lead-effectively-during-uncertain-times/

To learn more about Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC, please visit their website at www.gcpfund.com

About Joe Malvasio, president of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC

Joseph Malvasio is the president of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC. Over the past 40 years, Mr. Malvasio has emerged as one of the most dependable private lenders in the United States. He has an excellent reputation for great client service, quick closing of loans, and a suite of lending options. Global Capital Partners is a private global commercial lender based in NYC, offering many financing options, including: bridge financing, hard money loans, private lending, commercial real estate financing, structured joint venture financing, permanent financing, mezzanine financing, construction loans and acquisition financing. It is recognized as one of the best mortgage lenders due to its simple loan applications and quick processing. It has been highly successful and helped many clients over the years. Global Capital Partners has funded over $2 billion in transactions. From mortgages to land, development, and even equipment, its expertise in private loan financing allows it to quickly close on loans from $1MM to over $100MM.