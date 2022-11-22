Thirty-eight HKU academics listed among the most highly cited researchers in 2022
HONG KONG, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Hong Kong ranks 26th globally among all institutions this year with thirty-eight academics named on the list of “Highly Cited Researchers 2022” from Clarivate.
A total of 6,938 researchers from 69 countries and regions are named Highly Cited Researchers in 2022. Overall, there are 3,981 awards in specific fields and 3,244 awards for cross-field impact, totalling 7,225 awards, after taking into account that some researchers are recognised in multiple research fields this year.
Their works have been highly cited by fellow academics and are hence making a significant impact on ongoing research in their respective fields of study.
The number of world’s top researchers at HKU continued to increase this year, and it remains to be the highest among universities in Hong Kong.
Highly Cited Researchers are selected for their exceptional research performance, determined by production of multiple highly cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in Web of Science.
The 38 Highly Cited Researchers of HKU as below (in alphabetical order):
Computer Science
Professor Kaibin HUANG
Professor and Associate Head, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Faculty of Engineering
Cross-Field
Professor Ester CERIN
Honorary Professor, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Zhiwei CHEN
Director, AIDS Institute, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Vincent Chi-Chung CHENG
Honorary Clinical Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Peng GONG
Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic Development), HKU; Chair Professor in both Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Science
Professor Dong-Yan JIN
Clara and Lawrence Fok Professor in Precision Medicine, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Kin-Hang KOK
Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Eric Ho-Yin LAU
Scientific Officer, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Dennis Yiu-Cheong LEUNG
Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering
Professor Gabriel Matthew LEUNG
Honorary Clinical Professor, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Yuguo LI
Professor, Chair of Building Environment, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering
Professor Shunlin LIANG
Chair Professor, Department of Geography, Faculty of Social Sciences
Professor Tak-Wah MAK
Professor, Department of Pathology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Malik PEIRIS
Tam Wah-Ching Professor in Medical Science, and Professor, Chair of Virology, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Chuyang TANG
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering
Professor Joseph Tsz-Kei WU
Professor, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Peng WU
Assistant Professor, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Hui-Ling YEN
Associate Professor, Division of Public Health Laboratory Sciences, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Cyril Chik-Yan YIP
Honorary Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Shuofeng YUAN
Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Anna Jinxia ZHANG
Scientific Officer, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Economics and Business
Professor Kevin Zheng ZHOU
Chung Hon-Dak Professor in Strategy and International Business, and Professor, Chair of Strategy and International Business, Business School
Geosciences
Professor Guochun ZHAO
Professor, Chair of Earth Sciences, Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science
Immunology
Mr Jian-Piao CAI
Assistant Research Officer, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Kwok-Hung CHAN
Honorary Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Hin CHU
Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Benjamin John COWLING
Professor, Chair of Epidemiology, Head of Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Ivan Fan-Ngai HUNG
Ru Chien and Helen Lieh Professor in Health Sciences Pedagogy and Chief of Infectious Diseases Division, Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine and Assistant Dean (Admissions), Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Immunology, Microbiology
Dr Jasper Fuk-Woo CHAN
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Dr Kelvin Kai-Wang TO
Clinical Associate Professor and Chairperson, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Kwok-Yung YUEN
Henry Fok Professor in Infectious Diseases and Professor, Chair of Infectious Diseases, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Materials Science
Professor Lain-Jong LI
Professor, Chair of Future Electronics, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering
Microbiology
Professor Leo Lit-Man POON
Professor and Head, Division of Public Health Laboratory Sciences, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine
Professor Tong ZHANG
Professor, Chair of Environmental Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering
Physics
Professor Wang YAO
Chair Professor of Physics, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science
Professor Xiaobo YIN
Associate Vice-President, HKU; Professor in both Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Science
Professor Shuang ZHANG
Associate Dean (China & Global), Faculty of Science and Chair Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science; Chair Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Faculty of Engineering
Professor Xiang ZHANG
President and Vice-Chancellor, HKU; Chair Professor in both Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Science
