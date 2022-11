Thirty-eight HKU academics listed among the most highly cited researchers in 2022

(top row from left) Computer Science: Professor Kaibin HUANG; Economics and Business: Professor Kevin Zheng ZHOU; Geosciences: Professor Guochun ZHAO; Immunology: Mr Jian-Piao CAI, Dr Kwok-Hung CHAN, Dr Hin CHU, (middle row from left) Professor Benjamin J Cross-Field (top row from left) Professor Ester CERIN, Professor Zhiwei CHEN, Professor Vincent Chi-Chung CHENG, Professor Peng GONG, Professor Dong-Yan JIN, (second row from left) Dr Kin-Hang KOK, Dr Eric Ho-Yin LAU, Professor Dennis Yiu-Cheong LEUNG, Pr

HONG KONG, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Hong Kong ranks 26th globally among all institutions this year with thirty-eight academics named on the list of “Highly Cited Researchers 2022” from Clarivate.A total of 6,938 researchers from 69 countries and regions are named Highly Cited Researchers in 2022. Overall, there are 3,981 awards in specific fields and 3,244 awards for cross-field impact, totalling 7,225 awards, after taking into account that some researchers are recognised in multiple research fields this year.Their works have been highly cited by fellow academics and are hence making a significant impact on ongoing research in their respective fields of study.The number of world’s top researchers at HKU continued to increase this year, and it remains to be the highest among universities in Hong Kong.Highly Cited Researchers are selected for their exceptional research performance, determined by production of multiple highly cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in Web of Science.The 38 Highly Cited Researchers of HKU as below (in alphabetical order):Computer ScienceProfessor Kaibin HUANGProfessor and Associate Head, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Faculty of EngineeringCross-FieldProfessor Ester CERINHonorary Professor, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Zhiwei CHENDirector, AIDS Institute, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Vincent Chi-Chung CHENGHonorary Clinical Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Peng GONGVice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic Development), HKU; Chair Professor in both Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of ScienceProfessor Dong-Yan JINClara and Lawrence Fok Professor in Precision Medicine, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Kin-Hang KOKAssociate Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Eric Ho-Yin LAUScientific Officer, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Dennis Yiu-Cheong LEUNGProfessor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of EngineeringProfessor Gabriel Matthew LEUNGHonorary Clinical Professor, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Yuguo LIProfessor, Chair of Building Environment, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of EngineeringProfessor Shunlin LIANGChair Professor, Department of Geography, Faculty of Social SciencesProfessor Tak-Wah MAKProfessor, Department of Pathology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Malik PEIRISTam Wah-Ching Professor in Medical Science, and Professor, Chair of Virology, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Chuyang TANGProfessor, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of EngineeringProfessor Joseph Tsz-Kei WUProfessor, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Peng WUAssistant Professor, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Hui-Ling YENAssociate Professor, Division of Public Health Laboratory Sciences, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Cyril Chik-Yan YIPHonorary Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Shuofeng YUANAssistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Anna Jinxia ZHANGScientific Officer, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineEconomics and BusinessProfessor Kevin Zheng ZHOUChung Hon-Dak Professor in Strategy and International Business, and Professor, Chair of Strategy and International Business, Business SchoolGeosciencesProfessor Guochun ZHAOProfessor, Chair of Earth Sciences, Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of ScienceImmunologyMr Jian-Piao CAIAssistant Research Officer, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Kwok-Hung CHANHonorary Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Hin CHUAssistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Benjamin John COWLINGProfessor, Chair of Epidemiology, Head of Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Ivan Fan-Ngai HUNGRu Chien and Helen Lieh Professor in Health Sciences Pedagogy and Chief of Infectious Diseases Division, Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine and Assistant Dean (Admissions), Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineImmunology, MicrobiologyDr Jasper Fuk-Woo CHANClinical Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineDr Kelvin Kai-Wang TOClinical Associate Professor and Chairperson, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Kwok-Yung YUENHenry Fok Professor in Infectious Diseases and Professor, Chair of Infectious Diseases, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineMaterials ScienceProfessor Lain-Jong LIProfessor, Chair of Future Electronics, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of EngineeringMicrobiologyProfessor Leo Lit-Man POONProfessor and Head, Division of Public Health Laboratory Sciences, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of MedicineProfessor Tong ZHANGProfessor, Chair of Environmental Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of EngineeringPhysicsProfessor Wang YAOChair Professor of Physics, Department of Physics, Faculty of ScienceProfessor Xiaobo YINAssociate Vice-President, HKU; Professor in both Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of ScienceProfessor Shuang ZHANGAssociate Dean (China & Global), Faculty of Science and Chair Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science; Chair Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Faculty of EngineeringProfessor Xiang ZHANGPresident and Vice-Chancellor, HKU; Chair Professor in both Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Science