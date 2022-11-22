There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,618 in the last 365 days.
Violence in Northern Syria, Northern Iraq, and Southern Turkey
November 22, 2022, 03:05 GMT
The United States expresses its sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life in Syria and Turkey. We urge de-escalation in Syria to protect civilian life and support the common goal of defeating ISIS. We continue to oppose any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty.
