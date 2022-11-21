SOLOMON ISLANDS ATTEND PACIFIC SECURITY CONFERENCE IN FIJI

A Government delegation comprising security agencies from Customs, Immigration and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) attended the Joint Heads of Pacific Security Conference in Nadi, Fiji recently.

The conference gathered senior officials from American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Timo-Leste, Niue, Marshall Islands, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Regional Observers at the conference included the Oceania Customs Organization (OCO), Pacific Islands Chief of Police (PICP), Pacific Fusion Centre (PFC), Pacific Transnational Network (PTCN) and the Pacific Immigration Development Community (PIDC).

At the conclusion of the Conference, delegates agreed to develop policies and legislative reforms responding to climate change security and traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

Delegates further agreed to strength information sharing and tasked the Pacific Fusion Centre to conduct research and capacity development of the members’ states.

Delegates also agreed on collaboration and cooperation to share capability and resources supporting regional members, especially, during disasters and other security issues when responding to regional security challenges.

Delegates also agreed to work in partnership with other agencies including the OCO, PIDC, PTCN, PIDC, PICP, PFC and PIF in addressing issues relating to climate change in the Pacific region.

These outcomes were connected to the 2050 strategy on the “Blue Pacific Continent” concept, especially, on Oceanic and Environmental issues related to climate change.

The outcomes further set the direction for Pacific countries and security organizations adopting the communique; especially the members of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

-GCU Press