Ilham Aliyev received chairman of the Executive Committee of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan

AZERBAIJAN, November 21 - 21 november 2022, 14:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received chairman of the Executive Committee of the Political Council of Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP) Aktam Khaitov.

On his behalf and behalf of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Aktam Khaitov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party and extended best wishes of the Uzbek President to President Ilham Aliyev. Aktam Khaitov emphasized that Shavkat Mirziyoyev highly appreciated bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked for the congratulations and asked Aktam Khaitov to extend his best wishes to the Uzbek President.

Saying that he visited Uzbekistan three times this year, President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his meetings with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the efficiency of cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and the importance of reciprocal visits.

