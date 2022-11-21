Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of International Conference of Asian Political Parties

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Cho Byung-jae.

Cho Byung-jae congratulated the head of state on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party. He extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the Party’s achievements, and the great strides Azerbaijan has made.

The head of state thanked for the kind words and congratulations.

The sides hailed the importance of the ICAPP Special Conference on "Peace and security: the role of political parties" to be held tomorrow in Baku.

During the conversation, it was noted that Azerbaijan has always made important contributions to the activities of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties. They expressed confidence that successful cooperation would continue.