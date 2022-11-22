House Democrats elect leadership team, including new Majority Leader; Jinkins re-elected Speaker

OLYMPIA – House Democrats held their caucus reorganization meeting today, electing seven members of their leadership team while welcoming 12 new caucus members. Democrats retain their majority party status in the House following the outcome of the 2022 general election, holding 58 of 98 House seats.

Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), was elected by the caucus a third time to serve as Speaker of the House. Jinkins was first elected to the position in 2019 and has served two full terms as House Speaker.

“The people of Washington have again chosen Democrats to lead in our state Legislature, and our caucus is ready to get to work on their behalf,” Jinkins said. “I want to thank my colleagues for their continued trust and confidence in me. More than ever, our caucus is reflective of the many diverse communities that make up this great state, and that ultimately makes the work we do better.”

The caucus also elected Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle) to the position of House Majority Leader. Fitzgibbon replaces former Rep. Pat Sullivan, who served as Majority Leader from 2010 until October of this year, when he resigned from the Legislature.

“I’m honored to have earned the trust of my colleagues to serve as their Majority Leader, and I’m excited to get to work on our agenda to make life better for all Washingtonians,” Fitzgibbon said.

The 2023-25 House Democratic Caucus leadership team will be (partial list):

Speaker of the House (designate*): Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma)

Majority Leader: Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle)

Majority Caucus Chair: Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo)

Majority Floor Leader: Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver)

Majority Whip: Rep. Alex Ramel (D-Bellingham)

Speaker pro tempore (designate*): Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines)

Deputy Speaker pro tempore (designate*): Rep. Dan Bronoske (D-Lakewood)

*The full House of Representatives votes for Speaker of the House. This vote will occur when the 105-day legislative session convenes on January 9, 2023, hence the “designate” title at this time.