Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. The discussion will take place on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Harpoon Therapeutics website at www.harpoontx.com with an archived replay available following the event.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon's third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

ICR Westwicke:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858-356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
uncapped Communications
512-825-2603
megan.russell@uncappedcommunications.com


